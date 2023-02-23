‘RHONJ’: Teresa and Jennifer’s Friendship Has Some Viewers Choosing Sides: ‘They Both Feed Off Negative Energy’

Fans of The Real Housewives of New Jersey know all too well that Teresa Giudice has had her fair share of issues with some members of her family. The reality TV star, her brother, Joe Gorga, and her sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga, have had their fair share of blowouts over the last couple of seasons of the show. Contrarily, Giudice’s relationship with her bestie and fellow cast member, Jennifer Aydin, seems to be stronger than ever. But not everyone is in support of the pair’s friendship.

Jennifer Aydin and Teresa Giudice | Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Teresa Giudice posted a photo of her and bestie, Jennifer Aydin, to Instagram

Recently, Giudice posted a photo to her Instagram page that seemed to be polarizing for some RHONJ fans. Guidice shared a photo of herself and Aydin to her 2.3 million followers, showing that the pair are still as thick as thieves. “Date night,” the mom of four captioned the photo, also expressing her love for her bestie with a heart-shaped emoji. While the post in question seemed to be innocuous, some RHONJ viewers had a lot to say about it.

‘RHONJ’ viewers have polarizing views about the friendship between the reality stars

One need only scroll through the Instagram comments to see that not everyone is in support of the friendship between the reality stars. Some people in the comments feel that the duo is toxic together and only seek to rile each other up on the show and off of it. “They both feed off negative energy,” one Instagram user penned. “They are perfect for each other!!! Drama starters.” Of course, some RHONJ fans seem to be in support of Aydin and Giudice’s friendship and expressed that their loyalty to one another was something to be celebrated.

Joe Gorga doesn’t seem pleased about his sister’s relationship with Aydin

One person who doesn’t seem too happy about the duo’s friendship is Joe. In a preview of an upcoming episode of RHONJ, Joe seems upset that Giudice maintains a friendship with Aydin even after she insulted him during a cast dinner at her shorehouse. “You make your own decision,” Joe tells Giudice in the preview clip provided by Bravo. “But my family should back me up because that’s what brothers and sisters do.”

For her part, Aydin doesn’t seem to have any remorse about the dressing down that she gave Joe at the aforementioned dinner. RHONJ fans will recall that she referred to Joe as a “little bi*ch girl.” When recalling the explosive conversation, the reality TV star doubled down on her statements. “Yes, he is a little bi*ch boy,” Aydin shared with Bravo about Giudice’s brother. “He was acting — Sorry, Joe — like a little b*tch boy.” Aydin then shared that Gorga had no business commenting on the social media post that originally angered her and encouraged him to “stay in his lane” and “be the man that he claims to be.”

Clearly, not everyone is in support of Aydin and Giudice’s friendship. But it doesn’t seem like the duo is severing ties anytime soon. Of course, RHONJ Season 13 has only just begun, so anything could happen.