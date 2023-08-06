‘RHONY’ reboot standout Brynn Whitfield is besties with Pandora Vanderpump which almost got her cast on ‘Vanderpump Rules.’

Meet Brynn Whitfield, the glamorous New York socialite turning heads on Real Housewives of New York. But did you know that her journey to RHONY could have taken a different turn? Her connection to Bravo’s reality shows goes deeper than you might think.

Before stepping into the spotlight as the newest RHONY star, Brynn was considering joining another popular Bravo show. Her unique history and surprising connections to other Bravolebs reveal an intriguing path to where she is now.

Brynn Whitfield was besties with this Bravoleb before her reality TV debut

Before joining the cast of the Real Housewives of New York, Brynn was close to becoming part of another Bravo reality show, Vanderpump Rules.

According to Yahoo, Brynn opened up about her history in West Hollywood during her podcast, Mention It All. Surprisingly, the RHONY star admitted she is good friends with Lisa Vanderpump.

“I knew Lisa Vanderpump before the show,” Brynn explained.

Brynn went on to say that she often visited SUR in the early 2000s before it became well-known. She also developed a close friendship with Lisa’s daughter, Pandora.

The reality star also recalled how, back in the day, she was approached for the show when Vanderpump Rules was in its initial stages. She explained that she declined the offer because it would require her to leave her position at a PR firm to work at SUR.

She also wasn’t a big fan of reality TV.

“I got on my high horse, and I was, like, telling Lisa and Pandy, ‘I would never do reality TV, that is, like, so trashy,’” she stated.

The ‘RHONY’ star reveals that she had a short fling with this ‘Vanderpump Rules’ cast member

Even though Brynn initially rejected a reality TV offer, she eventually made her way to RHONY more than 10 years later. But her connection to Bravo’s reality stars didn’t begin and end with Lisa.

Though she passed on joining the Vanderpump Rules team, Brynn did have a memorable run-in with Peter Madrigal, SUR’s well-known manager.

“I think I made out with him once at Halloween,” Brynn revealed. “This was, like, 2006.”

Peter, now 39, hasn’t publicly spoken about their rumored connection. Still, his history of dating within the SUR circle is well-known. Before Vanderpump Rules hit the screens in 2013, he had relationships with Katie Maloney and Stassi Schroeder. And recently, in season 10, viewers saw his brief 2022 fling with Raquel Leviss.

As for Brynn, she’s at the forefront of Bravo’s efforts to refresh RHONY. Even though she’s managed to keep her personal life relatively private, fans are gradually getting to know more about her as this season unfolds.

Everything fans need to know about Brynn Whitfield

Brynn, the New York socialite often likened to a real-life Barbie, certainly knows how to make an entrance, radiating glamour wherever she appears.

But don’t let her dazzling exterior fool you. With her involvement in two disputes in just one episode, anyone watching can see that Brynn offers more than elegant appearances.

In RHONY’s third episode this season, Brynn even lets viewers glimpse her family life, expressing a wish for an “overbearing mother-in-law.” She doesn’t, however, delve too far into her background.

As for her love life, the brunette diva stands proudly as an independent woman, though currently single. Shocking, right? But if her self-described status as a “trophy wife in training” in her Bravo bio is anything to go by, Brynn might be searching for a fresh romance.

