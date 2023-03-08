‘RHOP’: Katie Rost Claims She Had Sex With Charrisse Jackson-Jordan and Lied so She Could Get Her Divorce Settlement

Katie Rost was among the original Housewives cast on The Real Housewives of Potomac alongside Charrisse Jackson-Jordan. Rost stepped back from her role as a full-time Housewife after just one season. Since then, Rost has revealed details about her time on the show, including intimate details regarding Jackson-Jordan.

Charrisse Jackson-Jordan and Katie Rost | David Livingston/Getty Images

Katie Rost and Charrisse Jackson-Jordan appeared on ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’

Katie Rost and Charrisse Jackson-Jordan were among the inaugural cast of The Real Housewives of Potomac. They were joined by Gizelle Bryant, Robyn Dixon, Karen Huger, and Ashley Darby.

Rost only remained a full-time Housewife for one season while Jackson-Jordan was on the main cast for two seasons. They’ve both continued to make appearances on the show since then, either as a guest or as a Friend of the Housewives.

Katie Rost claimed she had sex with Charrisse Jackson-Jordan

In March 2023, Rost took to Twitter to expose alleged details about her relationship with co-star Charrisse Jackson-Jordan. According to Rost, she had a sexual fling with Jackson-Jordan and lied about it so Jackson-Jordan could get her divorce settlement payment.

“Maybe next season on #RHOP, they will ask @charrissejordan about the night we had sex, and I lied for her so she could get her divorce settlement. Maybe?” Rost tweeted, according to Reality Tea.

“I’m not bitter,” she added. “Just saying. Or maybe she is so entertaining we will all be amazed as…NEVER.”

Rost went on to explain that her tryst wasn’t a surprise, and that Grande Dame, Karen Huger, was even aware of the dalliance.

“I never ‘outed’ anyone. That is a term used in the past when people were ashamed of their sexuality. I protected my friend. But yeah, I don’t lie. Told my executive producer also. I don’t lie,” she said. “I never lie, told Karen first, told my mom. I don’t lie.”

Katie Rost is begging Andy Cohen to return to ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’

Since becoming persona non grata with the show and with Andy Cohen, Rost has been jockeying to return to RHOP. She called out Cohen in 2019 for being excluded from the season 4 reunion, but has since taken back her words.

“I’ve asked Andy Cohen to bring me back, apologized, gone to shul and said sorry,” she tweeted. “All that stuff. Radio silence.”

“I have a lot going on that a lot of people can relate to and a lot HAS changed,” she continued. “I’m reliable. If they are still casting, hire me. I’m here. And I’m real. #RHOP for real.”

Rost gave fans a life update in a February 2023 Instagram post. She has been working a minimum-wage job at Bethesda Co-Op, an organic market in the Potomac area since she completed her rehab program.

“Jesus Christ, I started working, like a real job. I just got off of an 8 hour shift working minimum wage,” she wrote. “I feel like a real person instead of a reality tv person; I made $14 an hour… Keepin’ it real.”