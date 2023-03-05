Rihanna Says Kids ‘Deserve to Be Cool’ as She Hints at a Fenty Babywear Line

Rihanna is back in the spotlight after a hiatus of several months. The superstar, who announced her pregnancy with her second child after her headline-making Super Bowl performance, is thoroughly embracing her role as a mom.

Rihanna made it a point to hide her son from the media during his first few months of life. But these days, she’s allowing rare glimpses at the adorable baby she shares with A$AP Rocky.

In her recent cover shoot with British Vogue, Rihanna even brought her son along for some photos. She shared her love for baby fashion, even teasing a Fenty babywear line.

Super Bowl LVII performer Rihanna onstage during the Halftime Show | Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Rihanna’s infant son was featured in her recent Vogue shoot

Rihanna proudly showed off her son (whose name she has chosen not to share publicly) in her new British Vogue shoot. The 35-year-old also shared her thoughts on some of the clothes she’s had made for the chubby-cheeked baby.

“One of my favorite outfits he has is a miniature version of one of Rocky’s,” Rihanna said, speaking of a tartan kilt her baby wore over some tiny ripped jeans. She also dished on her favorite outfit that the baby wore in the Vogue shoot: the “little Chrome Hearts diaper cover — oooh that little gothic look.”

The superstar is clearly obsessed with her son. She told British Vogue that the baby shares a special bond with A$AP Rocky. He’s also an extremely happy baby as well. The team behind the scenes at the magazine claim he’s the “most cheerful” baby they’ve ever been around.

my son so fine! Idc idc idc!



How crazy both of my babies were in these photos and mommy had no clue ❤️❤️

thank you so much @edward_enninful and @inezandvinoodh for celebrating us as a family! pic.twitter.com/0VgjbULXjV — Rihanna (@rihanna) February 16, 2023

What did Rihanna say about her son’s style?

Rihanna is well-known as a fashion maven and often makes headlines for her own boundary-breaking style. It should be no surprise she embraces out-there style when it comes to her son.

The Barbadian singer told British Vogue, “I like to dress him in things that don’t look like baby clothes. I like to push it. I put him in floral stuff. I put him in hot pink. I love that. I think that fluidity in fashion is best. I always shop in the men’s department, you know.”

Rihanna admitted to the publication that she typically has her son’s clothes custom-made, simply because she isn’t happy with what is often commercially available in stores. “When you come up with something in your head, half the time it is not available because kids’ clothes are so… they’re sooo boring. I’m like, ‘This is what y’all been doing to these people’s kids all along?'”

Rihanna teased a Fenty babywear line

In addition to Rihanna’s duties as a mom, she’s a high-powered businesswoman, with multiple product lines in the works, including her Savage X Fenty lingerie line. The billionaire runs Fenty Corp., a beauty and skincare brand that’s become a household name.

While she’s got a lot of irons in the fire at any given time, she might just be ready to take on a new venture: Fenty baby clothes. As Rihanna told British Vogue, “I feel like the kids need it. Let’s get these kids cool. These kids deserve to be cool.”

“Having a kid honestly unlocks another side of life where you’re now in the matrix with the people who’ve already had kids,” the singer said. Certainly, she’s not going to be slowing down anytime soon, based on what she told British Vogue.

“Everything is full throttle right now,” Rihanna said, expressing that she’s excited to keep growing and evolving even as her life goes through some major changes.