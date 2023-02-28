Royal Author Claims ‘Money Obsessed’ Meghan Markle Was ‘Disappointed’ Prince Harry Had ‘Very Little’ Cash

A royal author claims Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, was “money-obsessed” when she first met Prince Harry. However, they believe she was untimately “disappointed” Harry had “very little” cash. The Duke of Sussex’s annual income decreased substantially when the couple left their positions as senior royals in March 2020.

Prince Harry admitted to relying on his inheritance from Princess Diana to survive monetarily

Upon distancing themselves from the royal family, the monarchy no longer supported Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. In a statement, the former senior royals said they would “work to become financially independent.” The updated funding section of their official website explained they would “no longer receive funding through the Sovereign Grant.”

He told Oprah Winfrey of his and Meghan’s life in a 2021 interview, “I’ve got what my mum left me, and without that, we would not have been able to do this.” Harry believes his mother, Princess Diana, felt he might have had to rely on the money at some point after experiencing her own highly publicized issues with the royal family and tabloid media.

“Touching back on what you asked about what my mum would think of this — I think she saw it coming,” Harry said. “I certainly felt her presence throughout this whole process.” However, a royal author claimed that Meghan was “money-obsessed” and was “disappointed” Harry was not as wealthy as she first believed when they married.

Author Tom Bower weighed in on Meghan’s money woes

Tom Bower, author of the 2022 book Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors, told The Daily Mail Meghan may have had some misconceptions about Harry’s finances. He weighed in on Meghan’s money woes.

Bower said, “Her great surprise and disappointment was that Prince Harry had very little money. She had imagined he would be worth hundreds of millions, if not billions, and she is having to make up for it now.”

Bower added, “She wants to ride in the big Cadillacs, the private jets on command. At the moment, she needs to scrounge for those sorts of things.”

He claimed the Sussex’s “play ‘I’m the victim’ when in fact, they’re the aggressors. We are seeing an extraordinary marketing campaign by Meghan, whose number one priority is herself. And her second interest is money.”

How much money did the royal family provide to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle before they left?

While they were still senior working royals, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were funded mainly by King Charles IIIs’ Duchy of Cornwall estate. The Daily Mail reported Harry’s annual payout to be $2M ended when they stopped working for the firm.

Harry and Meghan’s remaining income came from the taxpayer-funded Sovereign Grant. This is allocated to senior members of the royal family to cover their work for the crown. The Grant includes expenses to maintain workspaces and official residences. Harry’s inheritance from Princess Diana was also counted as revenue.

When Harry and Meghan left England and moved to California, they signed a deal with Netflix for a reported $150M. The New York Times reported the couple developed Archwell Productions, signing a multiyear agreement with the streaming service to curate documentaries, docuseries, feature films, scripted shows, and children’s programming.

The couple debuted their first project with Netflix, the docuseries Harry & Meghan, in 2022. They also signed a podcast deal with Spotify to host their own shows, including Archwell Audio and Archetypes.