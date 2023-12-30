Find out how the royal family spends New Year's Eve including what game they play and what time everyone goes to bed.

Millions of people all around the world ring in the new year with their own traditions and the royal family is no different.

Members of Britain’s famous family usually celebrate the holiday at the Sandringham House in Norfolk, which is the same place where they gather for Christmas. The royals get their staff members involved when they usher in the new year and play a game you may not have heard of before. Here’s what game that is, plus what King Charles’ former aide has revealed about the family’s New Year’s Eve party.

One staffer is chosen to help the royals ring in the new year by going outside at midnight

Grant Harrold was King Charles’ personal butler from 2004 to 2011. His duties included not only that of butler but also the monarch’s valet, housekeeper, house manager, and driver. During his time working for then-Prince Charles, Harrold also looked after Charles’ wife (formerly known as Camilla Parker Bowles), his two sons Prince Harry and Prince William, and William’s then-girlfriend (formerly known as Kate Middleton). Having spent the holidays with the royals for years, Harrold spoke about how the senior royals celebrate New Year’s Eve with a party every year and get their staff involved.

Speaking on behalf of Spin Genie, he said: “They choose the youngest member of staff, probably a young 18-year-old footman who is chosen to go outside just before midnight and do first footing to let the New Year in to bring in luck. He will come in and wish the family a Happy New Year and share a toast. They stay up until midnight and have a drinks party with people from the estate in the drawing room. It’s a nice tradition for one of the members of staff just starting out to join in with the family.”

Queen Elizabeth’s former private secretary, Sir William Hesletine, added that everyone including the household staffers stayed up past midnight when the queen was alive because when it was considered bad form to go to bed before she did.

“Nobody felt it right to go to bed before the queen did,” Hesletine explained per Business Insider.

Members of the royal family attend the Christmas Day service at St. Mary Magdalene Church | Stephen Pond/Getty Images

The royals play a specific game every New Year’s Eve

Another tradition the family has on New Year’s every year is playing a game called Lucky Dip. According to author Brian Hoey, the game involves a tub filled with sawdust and hidden pieces of paper with predictions for the new year written on them. The staffers are called on at a certain time to present the tub so the royals can go through it.

The following morning, members of the Firm attend the New Year’s Day service at St. Mary Magdalene Church and then the rest of the day is spent doing a variety of activities such as horseback riding and pheasant shooting.