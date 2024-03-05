Find out what a royal photographer just said about the Duchess of Sussex's behavior that made her so different from other family members photographed.

When she married Prince Harry and joined Britain’s royal family, Meghan Markle became one of the most photographed women in the world.

The Duchess of Sussex had her picture taken at every event she attended in the U.K. as well as each royal tour she and Harry did around the globe. Now, a royal photographer, who captured a famous shot of the couple, is revealing why photographing Meghan was so “unusual.”

Photographer explains why working with Meghan was ‘unusual’ compared to other royals

Award-winning photographer Samir Hussein has been taking snaps of celebrities and members of the royal family for several years. It’s something that runs in his family as his father, Anwar Hussein, was in the business for more than four decades.

“My dad was a photographer who photographed show business throughout the ’60s and later the royals, so I grew up surrounded by great photography,” he previously told Royal Central.

The famous picture Samir captured of Prince Harry and Meghan — dressed in blue — smiling at each other while under an umbrella as they arrived for one of their final royal engagements in 2020 is going on display in a new London exhibit titled “Princess Diana: Accredited Access.”

Samir recently opened up about what it was like working with the Duchess of Sussex and described her behavior as “unusual” since she did something so regularly that was like nothing he had ever really seen before.

Speaking to the Telegraph, Hussein said: “It was very noticeable when Meghan came on the scene just how tactile she was, like holding the duke’s hand and being arm-in-arm. So that was quite unusual.”

Another royal photographer described working with the duchess as ‘miserable’

Another longtime British photographer, Authur Edwards, spoke about what it was like working with Meghan but he used a different adjective than Hussein. Instead, he called working with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex “miserable.”

Edwards has taken pictures of the royal family for over 40 years and has been on countless tours with several members of the Firm. He said he always had a good relationship with the senior royals, however, he didn’t want to work with Prince Harry after he met Meghan.

During an appearance on News.com.au’s I’ve Got News For You podcast, Edwards explained: “[Harry] met Meghan and then he became very very distant and he became almost, well, it was miserable. I just find it very depressing with them. They just hated the media and it was miserable … In fact in the end I didn’t do Harry’s tours. I didn’t do Harry’s tour of Australia, not with Meghan. I didn’t do Harry’s tour of South Africa with Meghan. I ducked out of them and sort of went with Charles to New Zealand and you know places like that.”