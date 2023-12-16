The royal family has a big spread for lunch on Christmas Day, which, per former royal chef Darren McGrady, is 'the same meal every year.'

They may have festive decorations and two days of celebrating, but the British royal family’s pretty “boring” when it comes to food on Christmas Day. According to a former palace chef, the royal family’s Christmas dinner is always the “same.” Ahead, details on the royals’ Christmas menu. Plus, what they eat on Christmas Eve.

Turkey is the centerpiece of the royal family’s Christmas lunch

Think Thanksgiving. That’s kind of how the royal family approaches Christmas dinner at Sandringham, King Charles III’s country home in Norfolk, England. At least where the main course is concerned. As former royal chef Darren McGrady told My London, the family’s centerpiece on December 25 is, without fail, turkey.

“It was the same meal every year,” McGrady, who worked for the royal family from 1982 to 1998, said. “They’re actually boring when it comes to festivities. They didn’t do hams or anything, just traditional turkeys.”

“We did three turkeys for the queen [Elizabeth II] and her family in the royal dining room, one for the children’s nursery, and then more for the 100 or so staff. So everyone had a Christmas lunch.”

The sides are also reminiscent of an American Thanksgiving. “The turkey is served with mashed and roast potatoes, chestnut or sage and onion stuffing, cranberry sauce, and bread sauce,” the chef added. “Vegetables include brussels sprouts, carrots, and roast parsnips.”

Instead of, say, pumpkin pie for dessert in keeping with the Thanksgiving-type menu, the royal family has a “Christmas pudding.” Spoiler: It’s not the late queen’s beloved chocolate cake.

McGrady described it to Mail on Sunday as being “decorated in holly” and “doused in brandy,” sometimes even taking the kitchen staff months to prepare. A special touch is the presentation, involving the palace steward carrying it into the royal dining room and lighting it in front of everyone.

With dessert, which is served at 2 p.m., there’s also brandy butter and brandy sauce.

Christmas Day also includes 2 different breakfasts for royals

Want something light to start off December 25? Or how about heartier fare? British royals are treated to both. According to McGrady, women in the royal family typically go for a “light breakfast,” such as “sliced fruit, half a grapefruit, toast, and coffee delivered to their rooms.”

The men in the royal family head downstairs to the dining room for a big breakfast at 8:30 a.m. on Christmas Day. Their menu consists of eggs, bacon, mushrooms, and more, all to “set them up” for the traditional 11 a.m. walk to church at St. Mary Magdalene.

When everyone gets back from church, “pre-lunch drinks” signal the big Christmas lunch is about to get underway.

What the royal family eats on Christmas Eve

Rewind to Dec. 24 when the royal family’s just getting started on the festivities. According to McGrady, the first time royals all get together on Christmas Eve is over tea at 4 p.m., typically in the Sandringham saloon.

There’s a “large cake” — often ginger or honey and creak — as well as “small cakes,” scones, and finger sandwiches served alongside a pot of Earl Grey tea.

After tea, it’s time for the royal family to open presents, as is their tradition. Finally, Christmas Eve ends with a “standard” black-tie dinner in the dining room.

Christmas 2023 is already underway for the royal family. They kicked off December with Kate Middleton’s carol concert at Westminster Abbey, followed by the release of the Wales family’s Christmas card.