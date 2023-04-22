Rumer Willis Is Pregnant; Is This Bruce Willis’ 1st Grandchild?

Rumer Willis has long been one of the most famous celebrity kids around. As the eldest child of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, Willis grew up surrounded by fame and fortune – but she’s always remained down to earth and open about her personal struggles. Willis has gone through the wringer, often talking about her experience with bullying. These days, however, the singer/actor is enjoying happier times. Willis announced her pregnancy in late 2022, and in a recent interview with People, the expectant mom dished on how excited her parents are for the baby to arrive and how pregnancy has been treating her.

Rumer Willis announced her pregnancy in December 2022

Willis surprised fans when, in December 2022, she revealed that she and her boyfriend, Derek Richard Thomas, were expecting their first baby. The two shared their joyous news on Instagram, with a series of sweet photos that showcased Willis’ baby bump. Lots of celebrities and friends congratulated the pair in the comments section, from Aaron Paul to Peta Murgatroyd.

According to People, Demi Moore shared the news on her own Instagram page, writing “Entering my hot kooky unhinged grandma era.” In the months since her initial announcement, Willis has opened up frequently about her pregnancy, sharing her excitement for her new arrival and how her family feels about the big news.

Rumer Willis’ baby is Bruce Willis’ first grandchild

The pregnancy is extra special for the Willis-Moore family, since this will be the first grandchild for both Moore and Bruce Willis. While Willis is married to model Emma Heming Willis, the former spouses share three daughters together, and the blended family remains very close – and in the wake of the iconic actor’s frontotemporal dementia diagnosis, the group is closer than ever before.

It’s safe to say that the entire family is thrilled to have a baby to spoil. In 2020, long before Willis had started dating Thomas, she told The Talk that her famous father really wanted her to have a son: “Even my dad puts pressure on me. Over the quarantine he was like, ‘So I’d like for you to have a son because I need some male energy in this group.’ He has five daughters and my mom and my stepmom. There’s just a lot of female energy. Even then, I’m like, OK, I want to make sure who I do that with.”

What has pregnancy been like for Rumer Willis?

While Willis hasn’t revealed the gender of her baby yet, she talked about her experience with pregnancy in a recent interview with People. She shared that she hopes her baby has the same natural “goofiness” of her famous parents, admitting “We’re a family of weirdos, and I love that so much. I really hope that that is engendered in this child. That’s my favorite thing, laughing with my family.”

Willis noted that the experience of pregnancy has been “humbling,” noting “I have so much reverence and respect for women now. I feel I’ve had an easier time physically than most of my friends.” The actor shared that she has become a “birth junkie,” learning everything that she can about the process of childbirth. When it comes to the sex of her baby, she noted that it will be a “surprise,” and that she’s still working on narrowing down names – with the help of her partner. Finally, Willis told People that her pregnancy has helped bring light into a difficult situation as the family grapples with her father’s health journey: “Whenever you’re going through stuff, I feel like when you have this new life and this new tiny person coming into the family, it just brings this energy of excitement and joy that’s been so lovely to share with my whole family.”