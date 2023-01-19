‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’: Kandy Muse Once Ignited Conversation About Why It’s so ‘Hard’ Pooping During Filming

RuPaul’s Drag Race is a reality television competition show that puts a spotlight on art, drama, and entertainment. However, it requires a lot from the drag queen competitors in many ways, including using the restroom. RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 13’s Kandy Muse once started a conversation on social media about why it’s so difficult to get some peace and quiet while pooping during the filming process.

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Season 13’s Kandy Muse placed runner-up

Kandy Muse | JC Olivera/Getty Images

One of the major achievements of RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 13 was how long it managed to keep so many queens in the competition. At 16 episodes long, there were five non-elimination episodes, not including the reunion. However, the season certainly brought a wide array of talent across its 13 competitors, each contributing their own unique style of drag.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 13 ended with another lip-sync showdown, which included Rosé, Gottmik, Kandy, and Symone. Rosé and Gottmik were eliminated within the first round, leaving Kandy and Symone to fight it out for the crown. Ultimately, Symone won the crown, leaving Kandy as the runner-up.

Kandy Muse said ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ production keeps mics on them at all times

queens that have been on drag race, can we talk about pooping on drag race. omg, it’s so hard pooping on set because 1. you’re always have a mic on you and 2. if you’re gone for more than 2 minutes someone is always looking for you! ? — KANDY “THE ICON” MUSE (@TheKandyMuse) January 29, 2021

In 2021, Kandy took to Twitter to write about how “hard” it was to poop while filming RuPaul’s Drag Race. In particular, the production made it difficult for two separate reasons to have a moment alone in the restroom. She specifically aimed the message at other queens who previously competed on the show.

“Queens that have been on Drag Race, can we talk about pooping on Drag Race?,” Kandy wrote. “Omg, it’s so hard pooping on set because 1. you always have a mic on you and 2. if you’re gone for more than 2 minutes, someone is always looking for you!”

Some fans responded that they always wondered about what it was like on the set. It turns out that the “race” in RuPaul’s Drag Race stands for more than the competition. Rather, there are also certain demands when it comes to taking care of one’s personal business.

Kennedy Davenport, Kim Chi, and other queens chimed in

I had the microphones figured out ? I’d always blast the music on my iPod and put the earbuds up to my mic so the sound team couldn’t hear me when I didn’t want to be heard ? — Blair St. Clair (@BlairStClair) January 31, 2021

Kandy successfully started a conversation about how difficult it is to use the restroom with other RuPaul’s Drag Race competitors. Season 7 and All Stars Season 3’s Kennedy Davenport responded, “That’s why you just [be] honest. I got to poo, period. Lol. But, thankfully I never had to. But, if I did, it was the end of the night.”

Season 13’s Denali agreed with Kandy, writing “the realest T.” However, it wasn’t always this way. Season 8’s Kim Chi tweeted, “Damn y’all VH1 era girls have it rough. Us LOGO era girls just took off our mics and went pooping freely.”

Meanwhile, season 10 and All Stars 5’s Blair St. Clair had her way of working around it. She tweeted, “I had the microphone figured out. I’d always blast the music on my iPod and put the earbuds up to my mic so the sound team couldn’t hear me when I didn’t want to be heard.”