‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’: Shea Couleé and Tiger Lily Deem ‘RHOBH’s Teddi Mellencamp and Crystal Kung ‘RHOP’s Gizelle Bryant as ‘Worst Dressed’

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars winner Shea Couleé hosts her own podcast with Chicago designer Tiger Lily called It’s Giving Fashion, where the two fashion experts give their opinion on all things clothes and accessories. The two recently opened up about some of their fashion icons from the Real Housewives empire, as well as those whose looks could use some improvement.

Shea Couleé | Rick Kern/Getty Images

Shea Couleé and Tiger Lily host a podcast, ‘It’s Giving Fashion’

Shea Couleé’s skills as a seamstress and designer were on display during her run on RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars. The “Collide” singer received a degree in costume design, so her eye — and hand — for fashion shouldn’t come as a surprise.

Tiger Lily, meanwhile, is a talented designer herself. She’s also a member of Maison Couleé, Shea Couleé’s drag house in Chicago consisting of other members including Bambi Banks-Couleé, Kenzie Couleé, and Khloe Couleé.

The two teamed up to launch their podcast, It’s Giving Fashion, in January 2023.

Shea Couleé deemed Teddi Mellencamp as the worst dressed from ‘RHOBH’

In March 2023, the two podcast hosts stopped by the Behind the Velvet Rope podcast to discuss all things fashion. When asked who her worst-dressed Real Housewives cast member was, Couleé was torn.

“I would say worst fashion for me… it’s like a toss up and it’s for two different reasons. Mine would be between Gizelle Bryant [from The Real Housewives of Potomac] and Crystal [Kung] from Beverly Hills because I also feel like her style is, hers is like very boring and like Gizelle’s is like tacky, you know?” she said. “So it’s like for very different reasons.

Tiger Lily, meanwhile, was sure of her answer. “Worst dressed: [RHOBH‘s]Teddi Mellencamp for sure,” she said. “I mean, they read her all the time for it. Like, she’s just very regular, you know, there’s nothing necessarily wrong with her fashions, but it’s just very boring and regular.”

Shea Couleé and Tiger Lily’s ‘best dressed’ Housewives

When discussing their favorite housewives fashion-wise, they shared the love for a few Housewives stars.

“For Best Dressed, my tie would be between Candiace [Dillard Bassett] from Potomac and Dorit [Kemsley] from Beverly Hills,” Couleé said.

“I was gonna say Dorit, but Candiace, yes. Candiace has been serving some looks on Potomac. Especially like this season in her reads, I feel like her reads alone can just elevate her in her look… so it sucks when you’re getting read by someone who looks stunning. You’re like, ‘God d*** it, I can’t even say anything,'” Tiger Lily added.

“I guess I throw [RHOBH‘s] Erika [Jayne] in there also just because she does take risks and she always serves a look,” Tiger Lily continued. “I feel like when Erika got on Housewives… They really started like amping their game up. And sometimes she does have misses, like some of her confessional looks… [but] she does have some really iconic fashion choices that she has shown us throughout the years.”

“I would throw [The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City‘s] Lisa Barlow as an honorable mention,” Tiger Lily mentioned. “Her style this season has really been amped.”

Couleé agreed. “I do like Lisa Barlow’s style too, and I just love Lisa Barlow.”