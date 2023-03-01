‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’: Silky Nutmeg Ganache Spills the Tea on What Led Her to Her Famous ‘Untucked’ Rant

RuPaul’s Drag Race season 11 welcomed larger-than-life personalities to the Emmy Award-winning series, including Silky Nutmeg Ganache. Ganache is a beloved fan-favorite queen today, but on her original run on season 11, she rubbed some fans the wrong way, thanks in part to her outburst in the Untucked lounge that has become a part of Drag Race herstory.

Silky Nutmeg Ganache’s ‘Untucked’ moment

Backstage on the third episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race season 11, Silky wanted to let everyone know that she was prepared to take down whoever she had to in a lip sync to keep her spot in the competition.

“If I would’ve lip synced for my motherf***ing life today, b****,” she said, tearing off her outfit to reveal a bodysuit underneath, “I was motherf***ing ready! I was ready to do so!”

Silky Nutmeg Ganache admitted she had a low alcohol tolerance when she had her ‘Untucked’ outburst

In February 2023, RuPaul’s Drag Race celebrated its 200th episode in season 15. To mark the occasion, Silky took to TikTok to reveal what exactly led to her yelling while showing her lip sync reveal.

“Before I got on Drag Race, when I was in Chicago, I stopped drinking. I said, ‘Things are going right, I done got my master’s degree, I’m not drinking because you know what? Maybe it’s the alcohol that is blurring my vision of what’s going on with my life,'” she recounted.

“When I stopped drinking and I found out I was going to be on Drag Race, I tried to drink every day for those four weeks until we went to go film. I mean, I was drinking everything,” she continued. “I was trying to build back my tolerance that I had lost because I wasn’t drinking anymore.”

“Baby, we would get in Untucked, and I would drink,” she said. “What people don’t realize [is] that they said I was overbearing, but reality was I was excited to be there because I’m one of 15 girls selected to be on the show.”

“So I would drink like a fish, kiki with the girls, talk, chat, read, you know, the whole thing, like we were at the back room of a drag show. And for you new babies that don’t know, the real show is not on stage; it is in the dressing room, always and forever. Period,” she recalled.

“Baby, we were cutting up back in that dressing room and I had gotten so full! Baby, I had to rip off that costume because baby, I thought I was going to have to lip sync that night because I ain’t know how my performance was. I was a little shaky,” she admitted.

Despite the backlash she received at the time, she looks back on it now with pride as it remains one of the most-referenced Untucked moments to this day. “But, girl, you know what? People say, ‘Silky, you are crazy,’ and I am glad that I drank like a fish that day and I have that iconic moment because since every season, some girl has referenced that quote,” she said.

She’s since competed on ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars’ and ‘Canada’s Drag Race: Canada vs. The World’

Silky’s portrayal on season 11 left her with many detractors around the world who were happy to see her not do well. But Silky went on to redeem herself in the eyes of Drag Race fans with two more runs for the crown.

In 2021, Silky was one of the Drag Race alums brought back for season 6 of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars. She cemented a spot in Drag Race herstory by dominating the lip sync smackdown comeback episode, taking down five queens in an attempt to win her way back into the competition.

In 2022, Silky went up north to compete with Drag Race queens from around the world on Canada’s Drag Race: Canada vs. The World. She was judged by her season 11 sister Brooke Lynn Hytes and made it to the final two with her other season 11 and All Stars 6 sister Ra’Jah O’Hara.