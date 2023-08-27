Tom Bower recently claimed that by inviting her Hollywood connections to her wedding, Meghan Markle proved she never ‘intended to stay in England.'

Meghan Markle may have never intended to remain a part of the royal family, claims one royal biographer. Royal author Tom Bower asserts that Meghan had always planned to leave England after tying the knot with Prince Harry.

In his book, Bower highlights Meghan deliberately inviting her Hollywood connections to her wedding and excluding Harry’s friends. Bower interprets this as a sign of her intention to return to California and connect with the entertainment industry’s elite.

In his latest book, Bower states that Meghan never intended to remain in England after marrying Harry.

According to Sky News, the royal biographer claims that Meghan planned to return to California after leveraging Harry’s status to engage with Hollywood’s elite. And he points to her wedding invitation as proof.

In his book Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors, Bower suggests that Meghan’s strategic approach was evident in the guest list for their 2018 St. George’s Chapel wedding.

Notably, friends of Harry were left out. At the same time, Meghan’s Hollywood connections, such as Oprah Winfrey and George Clooney, were present at the historic event.

“She never intended to stay in England. She always intended to go back to California, and it has served her very well,” Bower shared.

Bower argues that Meghan invited the A-listers to her wedding to potentially boost her career. And she wouldn’t have wanted that if she hadn’t planned on leaving the royal family the entire time.

This is why the Duchess of Sussex will never mend things with the royal family according to Bower

After two tumultuous years with the royal family, Harry and Meghan decided to leave and relocate to California in 2020.

Since their departure, there have been talks about Prince Harry and Meghan making things right with his family. But as far as Bower is concerned, that will not happen.

The royal biographer slammed Meghan for being a “ruthless adventuress” before saying it is “ridiculous” to think they will ever rejoin the royal family.

“She’s been very successful. And instead of seeing her for what she is, a ruthless adventuress, all this talk constantly of trying to patch things up with the family is ridiculous,” Bower explained.

After their departure from the royal family, Harry and Meghan have embarked on various endeavors in Hollywood. They’ve entered into significant agreements such as a collaboration with Netflix, a publishing contract for Harry, and a podcast partnership with Spotify.

While some of these arrangements have encountered challenges, The Duke of Sussex is actively preparing for the launch of his forthcoming documentary.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry continue their Hollywood dream

Amid Harry and Meghan’s recent troubles in Hollywood, the Duke of Sussex is gearing up for the premiere of his new documentary.

Netflix has revealed the global premiere date for Harry’s new documentary series, Heart Of Invictus. The show is scheduled to premiere on August 30.

The series focuses on the Invictus Games, an international sports competition Harry founded in 2014, aimed at injured and sick military personnel.

Netflix just released the initial trailer for the limited series Heart Of Invictus, capturing footage from the most recent games in the Netherlands.

In a statement, the streaming platform described the series as following an exceptional group of global competitors. These service members have encountered life-altering injuries or illnesses on their journey to the Invictus Games.

Harry and Meghan, meanwhile, have not commented on the claims in Bower’s book.