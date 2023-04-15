The Sad Reason Why Walt Disney Designed a Mickey Mouse Gas Mask for Children

When people think of Disney, they probably envision Mickey Mouse, the studio’s animated classics, or the company’s beloved theme parks. But one thing that likely doesn’t come to mind is what Walt Disney did during World War II. As it turns out, the man whose name has become synonymous with family entertainment designed a Mickey Mouse gas mask for children.

Disney changed Hollywood forever

Looking back, it’s hard to imagine Hollywood without Walt Disney. The man and his company caused a seismic shift in the industry, to the point that the Walt Disney Company is one of the most dominant cultural forces today. But early on, the focus was mainly on animation, led by the company’s mascot, Mickey Mouse. The character debuted in the animated short Steamboat Willie in 1928.

Less than a decade later, Disney released the first feature-length animated film, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. And over the years, the Walt Disney Company has continued to redefine entertainment and push the boundaries of what’s possible creatively and commercially. The company gained attention with its acquisitions of Pixar Animation Studios, Marvel Entertainment, and Lucasfilm in the 2000s and 2010s.

Walt Disney designed a Mickey Mouse gas mask for children

Walt Disney (center) poses with military officers on Jan. 7, 1942. Photos of the gas mask can be seen in the background. | U.S. Army/PhotoQuest/Getty Images

During World War II, Walt Disney was involved in a very different project. According to The Washington Post, he met with civil defense and chemical warfare officials in January 1942 to discuss a mask he had designed. Featuring “large glass eyes, a snout, and big, round ears,” its conceptual design was intended to call to mind the cheerful and optimistic Mickey Mouse.

Disney’s idea was that his famous character would help soothe frightened children in a moment of crisis. Although only 1,000 were produced, the gas mask — manufactured by the Sun Rubber Co. — failed to take off in the United States because civilian gas masks didn’t make it to most homes. That said, the Mickey Mouse gas masks now appear more morbid than cheery.

The Walt Disney Company celebrates its 100th anniversary

The Disney-designed gas mask is far from a company highlight. However, given the media giant’s massive achievements, it’s only fair it takes a relative loss once in a while. Still, the Walt Disney Company has plenty to celebrate in 2023 as it marks its 100th anniversary. In anticipation of this milestone, Disney launched a “100 Years of Wonder” campaign.

The yearlong celebration includes a new logo for Walt Disney Pictures, “Disney100: The Exhibition,” and other special events throughout the Disneyland and Disney World theme parks.