SAG Awards 2023: ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once,’ ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ Both Make Awards History in a Tie

Everything Everywhere All at Once and The Banshees of Inisherin are just a couple of the year’s prominent films to earn nominations at the SAG Awards 2023. Awards season pundits use this particular show as a primary indicator as to what will have the best shot at winning key acting categories at the Academy Awards. Everything Everywhere All at Once and The Banshees of Inisherin both made awards history in a tie that sets both films up for major success.

‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ and ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ are awards season frontrunners

L-R: Stephanie Hsu as Joy Wang, Michelle Yeoh as Evelyn Wang, and Ke Huy Quan as Waymong Wang, Brendan Gleeson as Colm Doherty and Colin Farrell as Pádraic Súilleabháin | A24 and Jonathan Hession /Searchlight Pictures

Everything Everywhere All at Once originally hit theaters in March 2022, but it had the staying power to run all the way to the SAG Awards 2023 and beyond. The story follows Evelyn Wang (Michelle Yeoh), an older Chinese immigrant facing major financial issues when it comes to her taxes. However, everything changes when she discovers that she’s the only hope of saving the universe by establishing a connection to other possible lives.

Meanwhile, The Banshees of Inisherin didn’t hit theaters until Oct. 2022, but it still managed to capture the hearts of voters around the world. Pádraic Súilleabháin (Colin Farrell) and Colm Doherty (Brendan Gleeson) have a lifelong friendship that suddenly comes to a halt when Colm stops talking to him. However, the increasing tension between them ultimately leads to consequences that will change their lives forever.

‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ and ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ tied at the SAG Awards 2023 for most nominations

We've got some major star power in the running for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture this year! ?Congratulations to Babylon, @Banshees_Movie, @allatoncemovie, @thefabelmans and @Women_Talking #sagawards pic.twitter.com/YgO5fq5viH — SAG Awards® (@SAGawards) January 11, 2023

Everything Everywhere All at Once and The Banshees of Inisherin both made a big impression at the SAG Awards 2023. They tied in making awards history along with only three other movies as the most-nominated films at the ceremony since its start in 1995. They earned four individual nominations, as well as a nod in the ensemble category.

Everything Everywhere All at Once earned nominations for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role for Jamie Lee Curtis and Stephanie Hsu, Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role for Ke Huy Quan, Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role for Yeoh, and Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture.

Meanwhile, The Banshees of Inisherin got nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role for Kerry Condon, Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role for Gleeson and Barry Keoghan, Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role for Farrell, and Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture.

The only other films in SAG Awards history to accomplish this feat are Shakespeare in Love, Doubt, and Chicago.

Where to watch SAG Awards 2023

Congratulations to the nominees for Female Actor in a Leading Role: Cate Blanchett, @violadavis Ana de Armas, Danielle Deadwyler and Michelle Yeoh! We're in for an amazing show! ✨? #sagawards pic.twitter.com/QUMhCJZ0KQ — SAG Awards® (@SAGawards) January 11, 2023

Everything Everywhere All at Once and The Banshees of Inisherin both have their fans rooting for them at the SAG Awards 2023. They join other major contenders, such as Elvis and The Fabelmans. There are also surprise nominations, such as Eddie Redmayne for The Good Nurse and Adam Sandler for Hustle.

The SAG Awards 2023 airs on Sunday, Feb. 26 at 8 p.m. EST via Netflix’s YouTube channel.