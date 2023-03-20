Sam Claflin Was a Fan of His ‘Boring’ Denim Wardrobe For ‘Daisy Jones & the Six’

Daisy Jones & The Six is the newest series to make waves on Amazon Prime. The show, based on a hugely popular novel by Taylor Jenkins Reid, tells the story of a fictional ’70s band led by the talented singer Daisy Jones.

There are many actors featured in the ensemble series, including Sam Claflin – who first rose to fame due to his roles in high-profile franchises like The Hunger Games. In a recent interview, Claflin opened up about what it was like to make Daisy Jones & The Six, revealing that he actually likes how “boring” his wardrobe is in the series.

Sam Claflin as Billy Dunne | Lacey Terrell/Prime Video

Sam Claflin plays Billy Dunne in ‘Daisy Jones & The Six’

Daisy Jones & The Six focuses on a band, with many players making up the group – but it primarily tells the star-crossed love story of Daisy Jones, played by Riley Keough, and Billy Dunne, played by Sam Claflin.

Ready for the stage. Start streaming new episodes of #DaisyJonesAndTheSix now on @PrimeVideo. pic.twitter.com/T1ZluUkRse — Daisy Jones and the Six (@daisyjonesand6) March 10, 2023

In the early episodes of the show, fans watch as Daisy and Billy pursue their own individual dreams of being rock stars. However, it isn’t until they are paired up in a band that sparks really fly, setting the stage for an incredible chronicle of sex, drugs, rock and roll, and human emotion.

Claflin has played a wide variety of characters over the years, but Billy Dunne is a first. As Billy, Claflin had to channel his inner rock god, commanding the stage and learning how to play off of his co-stars with ease.

What did Sam Claflin say about his ‘boring’ wardrobe for ‘Daisy Jones & The Six’?

Billy Dunne fan cam for the timeline. pic.twitter.com/qI0oPb3faI — Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) March 11, 2023

While Keough and other members of the cast of Daisy Jones & The Six wore extravagant outfits perfectly representative of the time, Billy’s wardrobe is slightly less than colorful. In fact, throughout most of the series, Claflin rocks basic denim ensembles. As he revealed in a recent interview with E! News, Claflin was more than OK with that.

“I was actually really happy with just wearing denim,” Claflin noted. “As much as it was maybe a little boring in comparison to the other vibrant colors that the other people got to wear. At the same time, they also got put in very uncomfortable or leather trousers on a hot day.”

“I’d like to think that I just went neutral the whole way,” the actor said. “And that’s fine. I’m happy. That’s the safe option.” There’s a reason why Billy primarily wears denim in the show. Costume designer Denise Wingate told E! News that she was very inspired by Bruce Springsteen’s denim wardrobe when outlining the costumes for the character of Billy Dunne.

“I felt Billy was a character that was going to stay true to his roots and didn’t get caught up in the fame,” she said. “And I’ve always felt that way about Springsteen: He’s managed to carry that legacy throughout his entire career.”

Sam Claflin opened up about how challenging it was to play Billy Dunne

This scene. pic.twitter.com/86N2DQrohG — Daisy Jones and the Six (@daisyjonesand6) March 11, 2023

Claflin’s denim wardrobe might have been a breeze, but the actor still found it extremely challenging to capture the character of Billy Dunne. Claflin recently told Today that he was in “shock” that he landed the role, considering his lack of musical experience.

He also noted that he wasn’t fully prepared for what the project would entail. “It didn’t dawn on me just quite how difficult this was going to be, how challenging this project would be,” he said. “Not until I sort of turned up on day one, and they thrust the guitar (at me).”

In the end, Claflin was happy to give Billy a human dimension, noting that he hopes that he did the character justice. With more and more fans starting to sing the praises of Daisy Jones & The Six and of Claflin’s performance, it seems that the actor has no reason to worry.