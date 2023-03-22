Sam Claflin’s Girlfriend Once Dated Leonardo DiCaprio

Sam Claflin may have a complicated love life in his new series Daisy Jones & The Six, but in real life, he only has eyes for his partner Cassie Amato. So who is the actor‘s girlfriend, Amato, and where have you seen her before? Find out.

Sam Claflin as Billy Dunne | Lacey Terrell/Prime Video

Who is Cassie Amato?

Amato is a model and Instagram sensation based in Los Angeles. According to PEOPLE, she is signed with various modeling agencies, including The Industry Model Group, Zombie Model Management, Forte Model Management, and Marilyn Agency. Amato told It’s Now Cool that she was inspired to take up modeling as she grew up watching the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show every year.

“Looking back now, I think that young obsessive passion really lit a fire in me for what’s to come. Modeling was a larger-than-life kind of thing for me as a kid. I didn’t know a career in it was actually tangible until I grew up and really tried and wanted it bad enough,” she said.

After graduating high school, the model didn’t dive into modeling but first attended fashion school. She only started modeling to earn money for fashion school, and after several rejections, she eventually became a fully signed model, deciding to “ride the wave as long as [I] was working consistently.”

Aside from modeling, Amato loves working out and is obsessed with Pilates. She told the publication that she is passionate about her health and finds that working out and doing Pilates were great ways of staying in peak health, both mentally and physically. “Nothing feels better than all those happy juices that are released when I work out, so that’s really the inspo. The change you feel inside,” she said.

Amato has been linked to some high-profile names before. The model briefly dated Leonardo DiCaprio in 2015 when she was 21. She then dated NBA player Chandler Parsons for a year before ending things in 2019.

How did Cassie Amato and Sam Claflin meet?

It’s unclear when Claflin and Amato met, but rumors of their relationship began circulating in the summer of 2022 when the British actor continuously left flirty comments on the model’s Instagram page. Claflin made their romance Instagram official on September 15 when he shared a photo of him and the American beauty sitting on a bench, captioning it with a heart emoji.

They were then photographed together for the first time holding hands in September 2022 on a stroll, officially confirming their relationship. Amato and Claflin rang in the New Year together in London, with the model sharing a series of images on her Instagram with the caption, “Happy 2023, friends.”

In February 2023, Amato stepped out for the premiere of Claflin’s show Daisy Jones & The Six and posted photos and videos of herself wearing a long sleeveless dress. “What a magical night. The intoxicating outstanding talent that IS @daisyjonesandthesix is going to knock your f****ng socks off,” Amato captioned the post, with Claflin replying, “You knock my socks off.”

Before he fell for Amato, Claflin was married to fellow British actor Laura Haddock. The pair began dating in 2011 after meeting at an audition for My Week with Marilyn. The couple tied the knot in 2013 and welcomed their two children, a son named Pip in 2015 and a daughter named Margot in 2018. In 2019, Haddock and Claflin announced their legal separation on Instagram.

“Laura and I have decided to legally separate. We will move forward with nothing but love, friendship, and a deep respect for one another whilst we continue to raise our family together,” Claflin wrote in his statement.