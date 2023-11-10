Sam Heughan gets fan’s hearts racing as Jamie Fraser on ‘Outlander,” but does he have a lady love off screen?

Sam Heughan, known for his captivating role as Jamie Fraser in Outlander, has his admirers frequently wondering about his relationship status. Describing himself as a romantic, the Scottish actor’s personal life remains intriguingly private.

As Heughan captivates audiences on-screen, his off-screen life is a series of chapters with various companions, none leading to a lasting partnership. Despite the curiosity and hopes of fans, Heughan’s focus remains steadfastly on his bustling acting career.

Sam Heughan may be a ‘romantic’ but he prioritizes this one thing over having a girlfriend

Since Heughan debuted as the dashing Jamie Fraser in Outlander back in August 2014, he’s been causing quite a stir. In particular, fans of the show are curious about his relationship status.

The actor, who describes himself as a romantic, is currently single and considered one of the most sought-after bachelors.

He’s got plenty of fans vying for his attention, though Heughan tends to keep his love life under wraps, despite a few past connections.

Rumors tagged him as a workaholic, a point he tackled during an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show in 2022 when he confessed his career is his top priority.

During the chat, the Outlander star explained the challenges of balancing love with a busy travel schedule. But he is still open to the idea of someone changing his path someday.

“It’s hard when you travel a lot. My priority has been my career, so that’s where I am at the moment. But I am sure at some point, I will get knocked off my feet, then I’m screwed,” he stated.

The ‘Outlander’ star shuts down romance rumors that every fan dreams about

Outlander fans have speculated about Heughan’s off-screen connection with co-star Caitriona Balfe. Many viewers have hoped that their steamy on-camera moments reflected real life.

But any rumors of romance were dismissed since the stars share a solid but strictly friendly bond. Heughan, for instance, once shared how their natural rapport clicked right from their screen test. And Balfe echoed this sentiment, stressing their mutual support through shared experiences.

“We’re really good friends. We’re both going through the same experience, so that’s great, we both really understand that. I hope I’m as good support as he is to me,” she shared.

Curiosity around Heughan’s marital status keeps buzzing, but the fact is, the actor is single (as far as we know) with no wedding bells ringing in his past.

The Scottish star’s romantic history does have its chapters, with whispers of casual dates and a few significant others marking his journey in love. Unfortunately, Heughan has yet to find the right person to settle down with.

Sam Heughan might be single now, but he has quite a few ex-girlfriends

In early 2022, Heughan was seen getting close to Monika Clarke, an Australian model. They caught attention when spotted walking arm-in-arm and sharing a kiss at a coffee shop.

But since then, there hasn’t been much chatter about them as a couple. So their romance remains a mystery.

Before Monika, Heughan’s love life included a relationship with Amy Shiels, lasting from 2018 to 2021. Shiels was spotted supporting Heughan at his movie premiere and hanging out with him in West Hollywood.

At some point in 2021, the pair parted ways.

Heughan’s romance with MacKenzie Mauzy started in 2016 and became public the following year as they attended events together and shared snapshots online. Their relationship, however, ended in 2017.

These glimpses into Heughan’s private life reveal a pattern of relatively brief, yet public romances with no long-term commitments coming to light.