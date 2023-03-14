‘Sanditon’ Season 3: What to Remember Before Watching the New Episodes

PBS is making one final trip to Sanditon. Season 3 of the romantic period drama premieres on March 19. The last six episodes will wrap up the story of Charlotte, Georgiana, and the other residents of the seaside resort town. Before you dive in, check out this refresher on where we left things at the end of Sanditon Season 2.

Charlotte (Rose Williams) is engaged to Ralph Starling (Cai Brigden)

‘Sanditon’ Season 3 |Joss Barratt (C) Red Planet (Sanditon 3) Ltd

Sanditon’s second season ended with an engagement for Charlotte Heywood (Rose Willams). But the groom-to-be wasn’t who many viewers expected. After widower Alexander Colbourne (Ben Lloyd-Hughes) abruptly broke things off with her, Charlotte returned home, where she finally gave in to her father’s wishes and became engaged to local farmer Ralph Starling (Cai Brigden).

Charlotte’s face didn’t seem to be overflowing with happiness when she broke the news of her surprise engagement to her friends in the last moments season 2 finale. Will she and Ralph – who will play a larger role in season 3 – find their happily ever after? Or is there still hope for her and Colbourne? They’ll all meet again in Sanditon, and based on the teasers, it looks like it will be an emotionally charged reunion for Charlotte and her former employer.

Georgiana (Crystal Clarke) learned her mother was alive

Welcome back to #SanditonPBS! Join the cast as they reveal the drama, romance, and excitement that the final season has in store! And don't miss the premiere on March 19th, only on MASTERPIECE @PBS. pic.twitter.com/J9EXWfI82m — MASTERPIECE | PBS (@masterpiecepbs) February 22, 2023

Wealthy heiress Georgiana Lambe (Crystal Clarke) fell hard for Charles Lockhart (Alexander Vlahos) in season 2. But the Byronic artist turned out to have a sinister side. The two were on the verge of eloping when she learned that he was actually her late father’s nephew. Back in Antigua, Lockhard had tried – and failed – to get a court to declare Georgiana unfit to inherit her father’s estate. Unable to get control of her wealth that way, he decided to trick her into marrying him instead. Though Lockhart tried to convince her that he did have genuine feelings for her, a heartbroken Georgiana rightfully kicked him to the curb.

Unfortunately, we might not have seen the last of Lockhart. The character is set to return in season 3, though it seems unlikely he’ll find a warm welcome in Sanditon. However, it wasn’t all bad news for Georgiana at the end of season 2. She also learned that her mother, whom she believed had died in childbirth, was actually alive. Chances are that Georgiana’s efforts to find her surviving parent will be a storyline in season 3.

Several characters won’t return for ‘Sanditon’ Season 3

While Charlotte and Georgiana didn’t get a happy ending last season, things turned out better for Esther Babbington (Charlotte Spencer). After struggling with infertility and being tormented by her step-brother Edward Denham (Jack Fox), she ended up adopting Edward and Clara Brereton’s (Lily Sacofsky) baby, fulfilling her dream of becoming a mother. Her character won’t return for season 3. However, Edward will be back. In the season 2 finale, Lady Denham (Anne Reid) explained her plans to reform her wayward nephew through “a rigorous program of hard physical labor, religious instruction, and … daily humiliations.” But will the notorious scoundrel be able to give up his old tricks?

Also missing from season 3 will be Charlotte’s would-be suitor Lennox (Tom Weston-Jones). Charlotte soundly rejected the army colonel and his regiment has shipped off to India, which means we’ve seen the last of him. Meanwhile, there’s no official word on whether Charlotte’s sister Alison (Rosie Graham) and her new husband Captain Fraser (Frank Blake) will appear in season 3, but the characters don’t appear in any teasers or photos PBS has released so far.

Returning Sanditon cast members for season 3 include Kris Marshall as tireless town booster Tom Parker, Kate Ashfield as his wife Mary, and Turlough Convery as Tom’s brother (and Georgiana’s close friend) Arthur. Flora Mitchell and Eloise Webb will also be back as Colbourne’s daughter Leonora and niece Augusta, respectively.

Sanditon Season 3 premieres Sunday, March 19 at 9 p.m. ET on PBS.

