Sarah Michelle Gellar Was Starstruck by This A-Lister When She Was a Child

Sarah Michelle Gellar is a celebrity to which many fans feel an intense connection. Her cult-classic role in the TV series Buffy the Vampire Slayer earned her a place in pop culture history, while movies such as I Know What You Did Last Summer and Scooby-Doo cemented her status as a late-’90s/early-2000s icon. These days, with several high-profile projects in the works, Gellar is earning further acclaim. While many fans might freak out about meeting her, she’s not immune to the effects of star power, either. And in a recent interview, Gellar opened up about a celebrity encounter that left her speechless.

Sarah Michelle Gellar admitted to being starstruck over Tom Cruise

Gellar began acting when she was only 4, appearing in productions such as An Invasion of Privacy and Swan’s Crossing. As a young Hollywood newcomer, Gellar was thrust into some extraordinary situations.

In a recent interview, Gellar opened up about what it was like meeting megastar Tom Cruise.

“The first person I met that left me starstruck was … well, it was a double,” she told The Hollywood Reporter. “I went to a concert when I was very young, and I met Susanna Hoffs, who was the lead singer of the Bangles. And it was such a big deal until her friend came, and she was introducing him to her friend Tom, who was backstage.”

Gellar added, “And it was Tom Cruise. And I was probably 6 or 7.”

Although she didn’t elaborate, her facial expression showed that meeting Cruise made a significant impact on the young performer.

The ‘Wolf Pack’ star is enjoying a career resurgence

Gellar rose to fame in the ’90s, becoming one of Hollywood’s biggest it-girls. In the ensuing years, she continued to choose interesting, buzzworthy roles. But then she stepped away from the spotlight after she and her husband, Freddie Prinze Jr., welcomed their children. In 2022, the Cruel Intentions star burst back onto the scene in the black comedy Do Revenge.

She also has a new project, a series for Paramount+ that calls to mind her previous roles in the supernatural genre. Wolf Pack debuted on the streaming platform on January 26. Gellar is not only the star but also the executive producer. And in recent weeks, she’s been discussing the exciting opportunity.

What did Sarah Michelle Gellar say about producing ‘Wolf Pack’?

In her interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Gellar discussed what it’s been like working on Wolf Pack as an actor and an executive producer.

“It’s not about finding my voice,” she said of navigating difficult conversations regarding safe sets and discipline. “It’s about learning how to use it … and using it in the right way.

“I hope that I’ve set up an infrastructure, a safety net for these actors, that I didn’t have,” she added about her young castmates in Wolf Pack. “My generation just didn’t have that.”

The promise of seeing Gellar back in action could draw many fans to Paramount+. And for Gellar, the role is a brilliant return to form, allowing her to flex her creative muscles and awareness of on-set conditions.