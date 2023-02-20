Sarah Michelle Geller Wants to Reprise Her ‘Sex and the City’ Role; Fans Want to See a Different Familiar Face in ‘And Just Like That…’

Sarah Michelle Geller had a short stint on Sex and the City. In season 3, she played a television executive named Debbie. While her role was short-lived, apparently, it had a big impact on Geller. She recently pitched the idea of reprising the role and even expanded on where she thinks the character would be now. While it would be fun to see Debbie return to the Sex and the City universe, fans are a bit more focused on the return of another familiar face in And Just Like That…

Sarah Michelle Geller wants to reprise her ‘Sex and the City’ role

Sarah Michelle Geller wants the chance to reprise her Sex and the City role. Geller sat down with Entertainment Tonight for an interview and got chatty about her short-lived role on Sex and the City. Geller portrayed a movie executive who toyed with the idea of turning Carrie Bradshaw’s columns into a movie. She told the publication that Darren Star had created the role specifically for her, and she was excited to appear in the series.

Sarah Michelle Gellar | Robin L Marshall/FilmMagic

She enjoyed her time on the set so much that someone could absolutely convince her to return. Geller surmises her character, Debbie, might have worked her way up to running a movie studio by now. She theorizes that Debbie could easily return to work with Carrie on another project. In theory, Debbie could work with Carrie Bradshaw or for Che Diaz, who took to California in the season 1 finale of And Just Like That…

During her chat with Entertainment Tonight, she even teased, “Michael Patrick King, are you listening?” King is the showrunner on the HBO Max reboot and has largely been responsible for storyline selection. If anyone can fit Geller into the series, it is King.

‘And Just Like That…’ fans would love to see Trey MacDougal return

While Sarah Michelle Geller is making her interest in reprising her Sex and the City role known, fans have been vocal about their interest in seeing a different character return, at least for a cameo. Since the show’s premiere, fans have argued that they’d like to see Kyle MacLachlan reprise his role as Trey MacDougal. MacLachlan portrayed Charlotte York’s first husband, Trey, during season 3 and season 4 of the original series.

Kristin Davis and Kyle MacLachlan | KMazur/WireImage

Trey and Charlotte’s marriage didn’t work out. While fans largely hated his mother, Bunny MacDougal, many still have a soft spot for Trey, despite his failed marriage to Charlotte. The character last appeared in a season 6 episode of the original series, but we aren’t entirely certain his story is over.

Will Sarah Michelle Geller of fans get their wish?

For now, it doesn’t look like Geller or MacLachlan will appear in the show’s sophomore season. Filming for the upcoming season is getting close to completion. There is always season 3, though, isn’t there?

Carrie and Aidan | Gotham/GC Images

HBO Max has yet to announce whether the series will be renewed for another season. The streaming service provider will likely decide on that once viewership numbers for season 2 are tallied. It will be several months before anything is announced. After all, HBO Max has yet to announce an official release date for season 2. Still, we are holding out hope that we’ll get the chance to see both Geller and MacLachlan reprise their roles eventually. We’d love to catch up with both characters.