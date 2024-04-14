Sean 'P. Diddy' Combs and Ashton Kutcher once partied together. However, Combs said he and Kutcher stopped clubbing after this happened.

Celebrity Sean “P. Diddy” Combs is under a microscope after Homeland Security raided two of his properties in March 2024. Now, fans of the hip-hop mogul are looking toward Ashton Kutcher for answers. Kutcher had a longstanding friendship with Combs. However, Combs explained why they stopped partying together — and it had to do with Kutcher’s relationship with Demi Moore.

Sean ‘P. Diddy’ Combs explained why he stopped ‘clubbing’ with Ashton Kutcher

Sean “P. Diddy” Combs met Ashton Kutcher in the early 2000s when Kutcher planned to put Combs on the MTV series Punk’d. Combs was making superstar pop groups on Making the Band at the time, and he didn’t like that Kutcher planned to “punk” him. While they had a rough start, the two became good friends. Not only did they party together, but they also hung out and watched football.

Combs once discussed his close friendship with Kutcher. “For a while, with Jamie Foxx, we were a rat pack, hanging out, going to clubs,” Combs told Time in 2010.

While the hip-hop mogul and the Hollywood star went clubbing together, their clubbing days were over once Demi Moore came into the picture. Kutcher met Moore in 2003, and the couple stayed together for eight years despite their 15-year age gap.

“I remember one night he was with Demi, maybe for the first time, and a couple of weeks later, he called to tell me he was in love,” Combs continued. “That was the end of our clubbing.”

“But we are still friends,” Combs told Time. “Not that cliché of, ‘Let’s make a movie, let’s do a deal.’ He is a sounding board for me. Like me, he’s a mogul — a new-media mogul. But we are yin and yang: I am in your face, but he is understated, cool, suave.” Combs added that he believes Kutcher is out to “make the world a better place.”

The ‘Punk’d’ star says he can’t share details about his partying days with the hip-hop mogul

Sean “P. Diddy” Combs is under fire after Homeland Security’s raid on two of his homes. Combs’ fans are now looking at his friend group to see what the early party days with the star were like. Ashton Kutcher spoke about his friendship with Combs on Hot Ones in 2019. However, when it came to Combs’ parties, Kutcher said he couldn’t share all the details.

“Wow, I’ve got a lot I can’t tell,” Ashton said when the Hot Ones host asked about details of Combs’ parties. Kutcher paused before continuing with, “I can’t tell that one either.”

Combs partied with a lot of big-name celebrities. Stevie J. posted a clip to Instagram of Combs’ 50th birthday party on April 2, 2024, showing several celebrity appearances. Kobe Bryant, Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, Kim and Khloé Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Post Malone, Naomi Campbell, Cardi Bi, Big Sean, Travis Scott, Kanye West, Snoop Dogg, Kevin Hart, and Machine Gun Kelly were in attendance, among many others.

Ashton Kutcher reportedly expects a subpoena for the cases against Sean ‘P. Diddy’ Combs

As the investigation and lawsuits against Sean “P. Diddy” Combs continue, Ashton Kutcher reportedly expects to get subpoenaed for the cast.

“He is expecting a subpoena, as they have been good friends for 20 years,” a source told Daily Mail.

The source said Kutcher’s wife and fellow actor Mila Kunis likely won’t show public support for Combs.

“There is no way in hell Ashton or Mila will be showing any sort of public support for Diddy right now,” the insider added. “Regardless of Ashton’s long history with him, he has distanced himself from Diddy since Cassie’s lawsuit, and even more so in the wake of the new ones. Mila will not let Ashton be in any sort of contact.”

