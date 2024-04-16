Hip-hop mogul Sean “P. Diddy” Combs is under a microscope after Homeland Security raided two of his properties — one in Los Angeles, and the other in Miami. Before the raid, Combs’ former producer, Rodney Jones, came forward with allegations claiming he was groped and threatened by Combs. Jones mentioned 50 Cent’s former girlfriend, Daphne Joy, in the allegations. Here’s what 50 Cent said after Jones’ explosive lawsuit.

50 Cent called out his ex-girlfriend, Daphne Joy, for allegedly performing sex work for Sean ‘P. Diddy’ Combs

Sean “P. Diddy” Combs’ former producer, Rodney Jones, spotlighted the hip-hop mogul. Jones said he lived with Combs for a year and witnessed illegal activity during that time. The 79-page lawsuit also details how Jones Combs allegedly assaulted and threatened him. Combs denied any wrongdoing outlined in the lawsuit.

Jones called out multiple celebrities in his lawsuit, including 50 Cent’s ex-girlfriend, Daphne Joy. According to the amended lawsuit, Combs hired Yung Miami, Jade Ramey, and Daphne Joy as sex workers. Combs allegedly gave a “monthly stipend” to the three women for sexual services.

“I am deeply hurt by the lies in Rodney Jones’ lawsuit,” Joy posted in light of the claims. “The claim that I’m a sex worker is 100% false and character assassination. I am retaining an attorney to explore all legal remedies against both Rodney and his attorney.”

Joy denied the allegations, but 50 Cent doubled down on the claims. The rapper, whose real name is Curtis Jackson, tweeted, “I didn’t know you was a sex worker, you little sex worker. LOL,” according to Forbes. 50 Cent went on to post a photo of Joy walking alongside Combs, but he later deleted the picture.

50 Cent is seeking custody of his son, Sire, due to the allegations in Rodney Jones’ March 2024 lawsuit

Daphne Joy and her son, Sire | Lawrence K. Ho/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Rapper 50 Cent and Daphne Joy have an 11-year-old son, Sire. According to People, 50 Cent is seeking sole custody of their son in light of the sex worker allegations regarding her and Sean “P. Diddy” Combs.

On March 28, 2024, Joy called out 50 Cent on Instagram. She accused the rapper of sexually assaulting her, and she also said that she moved to New York to give the star an “opportunity to be a father” to Sire. 50 Cent’s representatives told People that Joy’s assault accusations are “false and baseless.”

“We moved to New York to give you the opportunity to be a father to your son, and you saw him 10 times out of the two years that we lived one mile away from you,” Joy wrote on Instagram. “I am tired of upholding and protecting an image to our son that you have never even earned.”

50 Cent called out Joy for moving closer to him in New York. “You moved a mile away in hopes of having another baby with me, but I was busy,” he wrote, according to Forbes. “So you moved back and then you started receiving money from Brother Love. Now here we are, little sex worker,” he wrote.

Sex workers aren’t happy with 50 Cent’s commentary regarding the allegations against Daphne Joy concerning Sean “P. Diddy” Combs.

“It’s very disappointing … particularly because a lot of people are assuming the worst about her,” said Phoenix Calida, according to Newsweek. “It seems it’s more fun for people to mock her for being a sex worker, or being perceived or alleged to be a sex worker, [but] there’s so many more serious conversations that should be happening that aren’t because of the sort of stigma around sex work, and I find that very, very frustrating.”

How to get help: In the U.S., call the RAINN National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 1-800-656-4673 to connect with a trained staff member from a sexual assault service provider in your area.

