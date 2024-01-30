Ashanti dazzled fans during her recent performance with Nelly and Fat Joe, sparking pregnancy rumors in her oversized sweatshirt.

The My 00’s Playlist Tour is stacked with rap and R&B artists reuniting to perform their biggest hits as they tour the U.S. in 2024. Among the headliners: “Foolish” singer Ashanti. The now-43-year-old joined several rappers in Corpus Christi, Texas, over the weekend, sparking rumors about her possible pregnancy.

Ja Rule and Ashanti perform on January 26, 2024 | Thaddaeus McAdams/WireImage

Ashanti stepped onstage with Ja Rule to perform their 2002 hit song, “Mesmerize.” The pair were clearly enjoying themselves onstage as Ja donned a black Amiri sweatsuit and black Amiri hat.

Ashanti performs on January 26, 2024 | Thaddaeus McAdams/WireImage

The R&B singer danced with her backup performers while wearing large hoop earrings, layered pearl necklaces, and a blinged-out Givenchy sweatshirt. Thigh-high leather boots showed off her curves and fanned the flames of pregnancy rumors. The oversized fit of the sweatshirt also hinted at a tummy cover-up.

Ja Rule and Ashanti perform on January 26, 2024 | Thaddaeus McAdams/WireImage

Ashanti and “Country Grammar” rapper Nelly confirmed that they were back together in September 2023 during an interview on Boss Moves With Rasheeda, according to Entertainment Weekly.

“I think it surprised both of us,” he explained. “It wasn’t anything that I don’t think planned. I think we were both doing pretty much what we do. Sometimes, being separate, you understand one another more.”

Ashanti and Nelly first met in 2003 as both of their music careers took off. They dated for a decade before breaking up in 2013.

(L-R) Fat Joe, Ashanti, and Ja Rule perform on January 26, 2024 | Thaddaeus McAdams/WireImage

Although neither Ashanti nor Nelly has explicitly confirmed her pregnancy, Nelly was spotted rubbing her belly at his December 2023 Black & White Ball, which supports Make-A-Wish Missouri.

On January 22, 2024, Fat Joe confirmed Nelly and Ashanti’s relationship, seemingly taking credit for their reunion, which he said took place at his Verzuz battle in 2021. Clearly, this tour group is a tight bunch.

During the Corpus Christi tour stop, a notably slim Fat Joe stepped onstage with the duo to perform “What’s Luv?” almost exactly 22 years after the 2002 smash hit. Ashanti looked happy and relaxed as she sang with her former collaborators.

(L-R) Ashanti, Ludacris, and Ashanti perform on January 26, 2024 | Thaddaeus McAdams/WireImage

Ludacris also stepped onstage to perform with the group. Wearing an oversized black and white coat, the “Rollout” rapper greeted the crowd and supported his fellow performers.

Additional stars on the My 00’s Playlist Tour include Twista and Mike Jones.