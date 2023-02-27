‘Single’s Inferno’ Season 2: How Not to Ask Nadine Out on a Date

Since the end of Netflix‘s Single’s Inferno Season 2, Nadine Lee has returned to Harvard to continue her pre-med studies. Like her co-stars, she has continued talking to fans and answering questions about her time on the reality dating series and her personal life. As Nadine left Single’s Inferno Season 2 alone, fans were curious about how she likes being asked out on a date.

Nadine and Jin-young during beach date on ‘Single’s Inferno’ Season 2 | via Netflix

Nadine was happy to have left ‘Single’s Inferno’ Season 2 without a partner

During the finale of Single’s Inferno Season 2, Nadine was one of the contestants who did not leave the island as a couple. Throughout the dating series, fans rooted for her and her chemistry with Jin-young, despite his interest in Seul-ki. Fans felt they easily flowed into conversation and later learned they had a lot in common as Nadine also served in the ROTC. On her family’s Youtube channel, Nadine makes it clear that she did not agree with everything Jin-young said on their Paradise date to appease him.

When it came time to choosing the final couples, Jin-young had everyone fooled when he went to stand by Nadine. But on-screen, it looked like an intentional game played by Jin-young before leaving to meet Seul-ki. Nadine previously explained that Single’s Inferno Season 2 was edited in a way that caused some drama or left out critical parts of specific interactions. She explained that she joked with Jin-young about why he was standing with her.

The scene would have been embarrassing for anyone, and a fan asked if Nadine felt embarrassed having left the island alone. “I don’t think I was embarrassed. I was definitely sad,” explained Nadine. “But I think I was really happy at the same time. I was just worried about getting matched up with somebody and having to deal with the drama post-show.” Nadine spills the beans on how not to ask her out on a date outside of Single’s Inferno Season 2.

‘Single’s Inferno’ Season 2’s Nadine does not like DMs asking for a date

During the series, Nadine was caught up in rumors that she was dating her co-star Han-bin. But she has subtly hinted that it was far from the truth and has become close friends with her male co-stars. Regarding the dating scene, Nadine admitted to feeling the cultural difference between South Korea and America while on Single’s Inferno Season 2.

In her Youtube video, she explained Western dating is more “chill” and “more open.” But if someone is interested in her, what is the best way to ask Single’s Inferno Season 2’s Nadine out on a date? The critical thing not to do is use social media. “No social media! None of that,” said Nadine. “I think through mutual friends is like my ideal situation. Like, I don’t think I’ll go on a date with like somebody rando.”

Nadine answered another fan question, confirming she is single and not currently dating. But she does warn fans that she is not on dating apps. “I have gotten like tags and people mentioning me that they’ve see me on dating apps. I’ve also met with people who’ve liked matched with me on dating apps,” said Nadine and explained it is not her. She is simply not into it.

Nadine addresses the viral photo of her and a mystery man on New Year’s

While Single’s Inferno Season 2 was still on the air, Nadine got swept up in a juicy dating rumor. On her Instagram, Nadine posted a photo of her at a club for New Year’s. But what caught fans’ attention was the man next to her, whose identity was concealed by an emoji. Fans quickly speculated that the mystery man was Han-bin. Clues were derived from a ring similar to Han-bin’s and speculation that the two were recently hanging out.

But Nadine nor Han-bin had addressed the rumors head-on until her recent Youtube video. A fan question about the photo had Nadine explain the situation and had concealed the man’s identity for his privacy. Fans had detailed theories, and Nadine explained, “Y’all are all wrong.” The mystery man is simply one of her guy friends.