‘Single’s Inferno’ Season 2: Nadine Breaks Down Envying Seul-ki and Her Cultural Fit

Compared to the first season, Netflix‘s Single’s Inferno Season 2 added a welcome curveball with contestant Lee Nadine. She effectively stunned fans with her perfect English as a Korean-American – the first of the series. But among native Korean contestants, Nadine struggled a bit to fit in. All the while, Nadine had to figure out her emotions on Single’s Inferno Season 2 as the male contestants were dazzled by Seul-ki.

Nadine, Dong-woo, and Seul-ki on ‘Single’s Inferno’ Season 2 | via Netflix

Nadine resides in Boston, Massachusetts, as she studies at Harvard

On her arrival on the deserted island for Single’s Inferno Season 2, Nadine piqued interest immediately. During her intro interview, the hosts of the dating series and fans were surprised. While speaking Korean, she easily switched to English. Nadine admits that she can come off as having a “cold and honest” demeanor. How she sounds changes depending on what language she speaks. “With English, I’ve heard that I’m a little bit more stern and straightforward and professional. When I speak Korean, I’ve heard that I’m a bit cuter and soft,” explained Nadine.

Nadine is the only Korean-American to appear in the series and was born in New York City. As the Korean unscripted series progressed, Nadine revealed she resides in Boston, Massachusetts, studying at Harvard as a pre-med student. Fans can agree that Korean culture is noticeably different from American culture, especially regarding dating.

During Single’s Inferno Season 2, Nadine often switched between English and Korean, feeling that her skills in Korean were lacking. In the first episode, Dong-woo went out of his way to speak English to make her feel comfortable. But fans cannot deny that Nadine has a different persona than her co-stars like Seo-eun and Seul-ki. On her date with Jin-young, the Single’s Inferno Season 2 contestant revealed she was in the ROTC, enjoys motorcycles, and is good at using firearms.

On Nadine’s family’s Youtube channel, @nimo_fam, she answered fan questions and broke down trying to fit in culturally during the series.

Nadine felt the difference in Korean dating while on ‘Single’s Inferno’ Season 2

While living in a Korean household and visiting Korea multiple times a year, Nadine still found difficulty fitting in culturally while on Single’s Inferno Season 2. During her Youtube interview, a fan asked if it was hard to fit it. A big part was the language barrier, despite speaking Korean and English at home.

“I definitely had a hard time fitting in culturally with the cast. Especially in the begining. The elephant in the room which was my language barrier. So, I definitely had a hard time communicating. Feeling like I belonged,” explained Nadine.

In her interview with Elle Singapore, Nadine often did not speak over the “fear of being misunderstood.” She found herself using English words because “I had trouble using the proper Korean vocabulary in my phrases.” Regarding dating, Nadine did admit there is a difference between Korean and American cultures.

“I think also, like, I guess more culturally dating-wise, I felt definitely a kind of distinction there. I think Koreans just date more. They’re very romantically centered. From my experience with people who are my age, I feel that way. And I think Western dating is definitely more chill. Like people are more open, its slower. People are not obsessitating,” said Nadine. But she explains it is based on her personal opinion as she has experienced both cultures.

After answering fan questions about her life and what TV series she likes to watch, Nadine talked about her fellow Single’s Inferno Season 2 co-stars, especially Seul-ki.

Nadine admits she was envious of Seul-ki on ‘Single’s Inferno’ Season 2 – but not in a malicious way

Dating series can often elicit some drama. For Single’s Inferno Season 2, some fans felt the spotlight was always on Seul-ki because of her love triangle between Jin-young and Jong-woo. Nadine was also roped into the drama as fans shipped her with Jin-young. While Seo-eun was building a bond with Yoong-jae, fans were dismayed that Se-jeong and So-e felt left behind.

During her Youtube video, a fan asked Nadine if she was envious of Seul-ki on the Single’s Inferno Season 2. “I think all the girls were envious of Seul-ki on the show. She had all the guys in love with her. And as they should, she is gorgeous. She is accomplished. She’s so charming,” said Nadine about her co-star.

There is no bad blood between the female contestants. Nadine does admit to being envious, but not in a way that is evil or malicious. Instead, Nadine also saw Seul-ki for her beauty and kindness. Regarding who Nadine would personally date if she were a male, Nadine picked Seo-eun and Se-jeong.