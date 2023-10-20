Christine Brown is a legally married woman, and she even got the chance to enjoy a real honeymoon with her new love in one of her preferred locales.

Christine Brown and David Woolley are officially married. The Sister Wives star and her new love tied the knot on Oct. 8 in front of hundreds of family and friends. Now, they are enjoying their honeymoon. Christine has let fans in on a bit of their journey, including the location of their post-wedding trip.

Christine Brown and David Woolley honeymooned with Disney

Christine Brown and David Woolley could have traveled anywhere in the world for their honeymoon, but the couple decided to keep things stateside. The couple spent their first days as husband and wife in the Happiest Place on Earth. Christine shared several photos from Disneyland with her Instagram followers.

It’s not the first time the couple has traveled together. It’s not even their first trip to the park as a couple. In May, Christine shared photos from another trip to Disneyland. Several of the children she shares with Kody Brown tagged along. In August, Christine, David, and the family also took in the sites in the United Kingdom.

Christine wasn’t the only Brown to visit Disneyland this month

While Christine and David spent their honeymoon in Disneyland, they weren’t the only ones with the vacation spot in mind. Christine wasn’t the only former Brown to spend time at the Happiest Place on Earth in October. Meri Brown was also at the tourist destination. She, unlike Christine, wasn’t on a romantic getaway. Instead, Meri enjoyed all the Halloween festivities Disneyland offers with a friend.

According to her Instagram posts, Meri visits the amusement park each fall for the Halloween vibes. In a post, she wrote that she and her travel companion walked 18 miles and enjoyed plenty of rides and food. Meri was not invited to Christine’s Moab, Utah nuptials. The child Meri shares with Kody Brown, Leon Brown, did attend the event, though. It is unclear if Leon’s spouse, Audrey Kriss, was also at the affair.

Where do Christine and David live now?

Despite their regular travels, Christine and David do have a home base. Before their wedding, the couple purchased a home in Lehi, Utah. Their new abode is not far from where the Brown family had their plural home before their move to Las Vegas.

While the entire Brown family moved from Utah to Las Vegas, and then several members of the family left Las Vegas to set down roots in Flagstaff, many family members migrated back to Utah. Aspyn Thompson and Mykelti Padron both moved back to the state following their marriages. Paedon Brown headed for Utah after his family left Las Vegas, and Ysabel Brown and Truely Brown appear to have followed Christine Brown to Utah following her divorce from Kody.

Meri Brown also lives in Utah, although she’s set down roots hours away from her former sister wife. Meri is currently living in Parowan, Utah, where she owns a small business. Janelle Brown has also toyed with the idea of returning to Utah following her spiritual separation from Kody but does not appear to have made a move just yet.