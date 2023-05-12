‘Sister Wives’: Everything Kody Brown’s Ex-Wives Have Been Up to Since Leaving Their Plural Marriages

Kody Brown is down to just one wife, despite starting his reality TV career on Sister Wives as a polygamist. While Kody seemingly struggled to accept the end of his plural marriages, he appears to be the only one. Fans saw it coming, that’s for sure, and all seem to agree that it was a great decision for Christine Brown, Janelle Brown, and Meri Brown. Kody Brown’s ex-wives appear to be thriving. So, what exactly are they up to?

Christine, Janelle, Meri, Kody, and Robyn Brown all appear on ‘Sister Wives’ season 18 | TLC/Discovery Press

Christine Brown is set to enter into a new marriage

Christine Brown was the first of Kody Brown’s ex-wives to call it quits. She announced the end of her marriage in November 2021, shortly after she officially moved from Arizona and set down roots in Salt Lake City, Utah. Since then, a lot has changed.

Christine met a man, got engaged, and bought a new house. She’s also been traveling, working, and spending time with her kids, several of whom live nearby. Christine and Kody appear to have limited interactions with each other, despite still sharing one minor child. Truely Brown turned 13 in April.

Janelle Brown is on a fitness journey

Janelle Brown hasn’t left Arizona yet, but the mother of six is on a new journey of her own. Since announcing her separation from Kody Brown during the Sister Wives tell-all, the second of Kody Brown’s ex-wives has embarked on a fitness journey.

Since separating from Kody, Janelle has slimmed down and appears happier in her independence than ever. Unlike her former sister wives, it doesn’t look like she will stray far from Flagstaff. According to a post on her Instagram account, Janelle has an apartment she loves and plans to live in a trailer on the family’s undeveloped property again this summer. It makes sense that she would stay put for now. Most of Janelle’s children are living in the state.

Meri Brown has left Arizona and is traveling extensively

Since officially parting ways with Kody in January 2023, Meri Brown has been living her best life. Of all of Kody Brown’s ex-wives, Meri is the wife who hung onto her failing marriage the longest. Now that it’s officially over, she seems substantially happier.

The mother of one spends much of her time traveling. She even recently knocked off a bucket list item by visiting London. Travel isn’t the only thing on her agenda, though. According to several reports, Meri has officially abandoned the state of Arizona and has returned to Utah. She owns a small bed and breakfast in the state. While Meri hasn’t officially shared her future plans, running a successful business on her own terms seems to be in the cards.