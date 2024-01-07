Kody Brown opens up about how he discovered Christine's wedding was happening. He even suggested it was odd that his sister was invited to the event.

Kody Brown has spent months rehashing every detail of his three recent divorces on Sister Wives. Viewers have been privy to many of the more emotional moments of the Brown family’s demise. Still, a lot more was happening behind the scenes. Apparently, Kody Brown found out Christine Brown was planning her wedding through his sister, who was invited to the big event.

Kody Brown learned about Christine Brown’s wedding from his family

Kody Brown might be on the outs with most of his children, but he is still in contact with his own extended family. He has enough contact with his siblings to keep up with what is happening in Christine Brown’s life through them. In an exclusive clip obtained by Kare 11, Kody revealed that he learned about Christine Brown’s wedding via his sister.

Christine Brown and Kody Brown | TLC/YouTube

Kody explained that he saw a wedding announcement for Christine and David while visiting his sister. Kody went on to say he found it a bit odd that his family was invited to Christine Brown’s wedding before Robyn Brown cut him off. It is unclear if Christine explained why she opted to invite some of Kody’s siblings to her wedding to another man. While Christine’s fans see nothing wrong with the decision, those more critical of Kody’s third wife find the decision a bit calculated.

Kody Brown has nine siblings, including five sisters. The former polygamist did not mention which sister’s home he was in when he spied the wedding announcement or just how many of his family members were invited to the event.

Three members of the Brown family were not invited to the wedding

Christine and David’s wedding will be featured in a two-part special on TLC. Every main cast member will appear in the special, according to promos. Still, only some were invited to the wedding. Christine and her new husband welcomed 12 of the Brown family’s 18 children at their wedding and reception. Just one of Christine Brown’s former sister wives. Janelle Brown made the guest list, but Kody Brown, Meri Brown, and Robyn Brown did not.

David Woolley and Christine Brown | Instagram

Robyn and Kody’s five children, including the three children Kody adopted after marrying Robyn Brown, did not make the guest list, either. Robyn’s children were also not in attendance at Gwendlyn Brown’s July 2023 wedding, despite Robyn and Kody being present.

Christine’s daughter, Gwendlyn Brown, was invited to the Moab, Utah, event but opted to stay behind in Arizona. In a Patreon video, Gwendlyn addressed speculation about why she did not attend the wedding. Mykleti Padron sparked feud rumors by claiming her younger sister was a surprise no-show. Gwen insists Christine was well aware that she would not be in attendance. She claims to have skipped the nuptials because of her college course load.