Leon Brown and Audrey Kriss are officially approaching their first wedding anniversary, and Brown family followers are just learning about the big event. The couple became engaged in 2019.

Sister Wives fans have watched more than a few Brown family members say, “I do.” Some marriages were filmed for the Brown family’s TLC series, while others were private affairs that made it to social media. Apparently, though, there was one marriage that Brown family followers had no idea happened. Leon Brown married their long-term partner, Audrey Kriss, in October 2022. They never made an announcement about it.

Leon Brown and Audrey Kriss have been married for almost a year

Leon Brown is officially married and has been for a while. According to legal documents obtained by In Touch, Leon, who is Kody and Meri Brown’s only child together, married their longtime love, Audrey Kriss, in October 2022. According to the publication, the couple wed at a Colorado courthouse on October 29, just a week after they attended the wedding of Logan Brown and Michelle Petty. Their marriage license was issued earlier in the month.

Leon and Audrey met in college and became engaged in 2019. Together, the duo moved to Chicago so Leon could pursue an advanced degree before returning to Utah during the pandemic. While the couple is largely quiet on social media, they did announce that they would be moving to Colorado following a short stop in Utah. Since setting down roots in the Centennial State, they have grown an expansive community of friends. It is unclear if any of Leon’s family attended the ceremony.

Which Brown weddings were filmed for TLC?

While Leon Brown and Audrey Kriss opted to keep their marriage quiet, not all Leon’s siblings chose to do the same. Several Brown kids married with TLC cameras present. Maddie Brush was the first Brown kid to walk down the aisle. Maddie, Janelle Brown and Kody Brown’s eldest daughter, married Caleb Brush in June 2016. The season 11 episode, “Maddie Gets Married,” aired on TLC in December 2016.

Mykelti Padron was the next Brown kid to walk down the aisle. Christine Brown and Kody Brown’s second daughter walked down the aisle after a whirlwind romance with Tony Padron. The couple met when Mykelti was working in St. George, Utah. Still, not everyone was thrilled with her desire to rush into marriage despite it being pretty culturally normal for the Brown family. Tony and Mykelti’s wedding was featured in the season 12 episode, “PolygaMexicamist Wedding.”

Aspyn Thompson, Christine Brown and Kody Brown’s eldest daughter, married Mitch Thompson in June 2018. Their wedding was the focus of a season 13 Sister Wives episode. The episode “Aspyn’s Royal Wedding” aired in March 2019. Aspyn and Mitch live a largely private life and no longer appear on Sister Wives.

Two more weddings were not filmed for ‘Sister Wives’

While Maddie, Mykelti, and Aspyn allowed cameras into their weddings, some of their siblings opted to keep things private. Logan Brown, the eldest son of Janelle and Kody, married his long-term partner, Michelle Petty, in October 2022. The couple planned an intimate wedding and reception for family and friends in Las Vegas. They opted not to allow cameras into the event, but photos from the day quickly made it to social media.

Gwendlyn Queiroz and Beatriz Queiroz wed at a fun-filled event in July 2023, shortly before they headed out of the country for Gwen’s semester abroad. The rooftop reception pulled most of the family together, including Kody Brown and all three of his estranged wife. His current and lone wife was also on hand. Gwen is Christine and Kody’s fourth child. A few of her siblings opted not to attend.