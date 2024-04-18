Royal watchers have been seeing more of Prince Edward and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh (formerly the Countess of Wessex) recently following the news that both King Charles and the Princess of Wales (formerly known as Kate Middleton) were taking a break from their royal engagements as they receive treatment for cancer.

With ramped-up royal duties now, there are more eyes on the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, which is why Sophie’s apparent snub of her nephew, Prince Harry, didn’t go unnoticed during one of her recent engagements.

When Prince Harry and Meghan stepped down, Sophie and Prince Edward had to step up

Now-Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh arrives in an open carriage with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Royal Ascot 2018 | Anwar Hussein/WireImage

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s decision to step down as working royals in 2020 changed the royal family’s business and who did what in terms of royal duties. The two people who were affected the most by it were Edward and Sophie.

Over the years the king’s youngest brother and his wife were able to remain in the background as they didn’t command much of the royal spotlight. That also meant that they and their children were able to enjoy much more privacy than high-profile royals. But that changed when the Sussexes left. And because the top senior royals already had jam-packed diaries, Edward and Sophie were the ones left to pick up Meghan and Harry’s slack.

Royal commentator Jeannie Bond told OK!: “Arguably, the departure of Harry and Meghan has affected the lives of Edward and Sophie more than anyone else. They have always done their fair share of royal engagements, but now they are recognized as senior and key members of the royal family. Their children are older than William and Catherine’s, so they don’t feel quite the same pressures to be home with their kids.”

Sophie completely snubs Harry as she leaves him out of the line of succession conversation

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh attends the Field to Food Learning Day | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Sophie has never publicly stated how she feels about the Sussexes now after everything that has happened, but it didn’t go unnoticed when she completely left Prince Harry out of a conversation during a recent engagement.

According to Express, the apparent snub occurred when the duchess visited the Brockhill Performing Arts College in Kent to launch the first LEAF Gold Demonstration School, which is committed to using food production, farming, and the environment as part of its broad curriculum.

Sophie talked to the students about the royals and how the line of succession in the family works. To help explain things she began drawing figures on a whiteboard. She drew a family tree with faces representing King Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, and Prince Edward. She then added another face under the king to represent Prince William but failed to draw Prince Harry.

Despite Harry no longer being a working royal and Sophie’s snub, the duke still has a position in the line of succession. In fact, he is fifth in line right after his brother and William’s three children. And Harry’s two kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, are sixth and seventh place in the line to the British throne.