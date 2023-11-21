'Squid Game: The Challenge' is finally here. Here's what to know about when new episodes are available to stream on Netflix.

Netflix’s Squid Game took the world by storm. Fans adored watching Seong Gi-hun fight for his life while competing in children’s games for an enormous cash prize. And now, diehard fans hoping to have a shot at over $4 million can compete in similar games in the reality series based on the hit show. So, when does the new competition series air? Here’s what to know about the Squid Game: The Challenge episode release schedule.

‘Squid Game: The Challenge’ schedule: Here’s when new episodes are released

Netflix’s Squid Game: The Challenge is one of the most hotly anticipated reality TV series in 2023, and the schedule will have numerous fans binge-watching the content.

The new series will have 10 episodes in total and will hit Netflix in batches. The first batch of episodes air on Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023. The next batch is available to stream on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023. Finally, the last batch will be available on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023.

Here are the episode names:

Episode 1: “Red Light, Green Light” — Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023

Episode 2: “The Man with the Umbrella”

Episode 3: ‘War”

Episode 4: “Nowhere to Hide”

Episode 5: “Trick or Treat”

Episode 6: “Goodbye”

Episode 7: “Friend or Foe”

Episode 8: ‘One Step Closer”

Episode 9: “Circle of Trust”

Finale: Episode 10: “One Lucky Day” — Wednesday, Dec. 6

It seems likely that Netflix will release three or four episodes in the first batch, three or four episodes in the second batch, and then have a few episodes plus the final in the last batch. But other sources claim that the streaming giant plans to release five episodes in the first batch, four in the second batch, and have the finale stand on its own in the third batch.

‘Squid Game: The Challenge’ | Netflix

The creators of the reality series claim they were ‘faithful’ to the original hit series

With 10 episodes of Squid Game: The Challenge airing over three weeks, we can’t wait to dive into a batch of new episodes every week until the nail-biting finale. And we’re also curious to see the 456 contestants compete after hearing of the controversy surrounding the show. After the show finished filming, reports claimed that several contestants needed immediate medical attention due to the nature of the games. Other reports noted that cast members thought the show was “rigged.” Executives from the series denied the claims.

Regarding the contestants’ living conditions, executive producer John Hay said that the creators were “faithful” to the original show to stay in the Squid Game “spirit.”

“We were being faithful to the drama [series],” Hay told the Daily Beast. “It did a lot of that thinking for us. In the drama, everyone is in the dorm and gets basic rations. So, we matched the dorm and basic rations. That felt like it was true to the spirit of the Squid Game world.”

Executive producer Tim Harcourt said they hoped to make an “exciting” show for fans. “Our mantra for the whole show has been this line: ‘How you play is who you are.’ Our hope is that that comes through,” Harcourt added. “We wanted to make it an exciting show. But also, our attraction to it in the first place was a way of revealing character under pressure. If we’ve managed to do that, then we’re happy.”

This story was originally reported by Distractify.

