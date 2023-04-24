A Stunning House From ‘Fixer Upper’ Season 1 Is On the Market for $1.2 Million

Attention, Fixer Upper fans. A stunning house from the very first season of the hit HGTV show could be yours, provided you have $1.2 million to spend. Chip and Joanna Gaines helped turn the dilapidated mansion into a jaw-dropping showpiece in the second episode of their home renovation show. But now, the owners are ready to move on, which means a new family will soon have a chance to enjoy the impressive home.

Chip and Joanna Gaines renovated the home in the first season of their HGTV show

Joanna Gaines and Chip Gaines of HGTV’s ‘Fixer Upper’ | Brook Christopher/FilmMagic

Dedicated Fixer Upper fans will likely recognize the five-bedroom, 4½-bath house from the show’s first season in 2014. The owners, Charmaine Hooper and Chuck Codd, purchased the abandoned property for just over $24,000, according to HGTV Magazine. They then turned to Chip and Joanna for help turning it into their dream home.

The Gaines faced quite a challenge in making the 1927 structure livable again. The house had no running water and dangerous wiring, among other issues.

“We’ve fixed up a lot of condemned-looking houses, but this was one of the worst because it had been in such bad shape for so long,” Jo said at the time.

What followed was an intense, six-week renovation that completely changed the look of the home. Updates included a brand-new kitchen, rebuilt porches, and cleaned-up landscaping.

You can buy the ‘Fixer Upper’ house for $1.2 million

A look back at the house from Season One, Episode 1 of Fixer Upper. My how time flies! I can't believe the premiere of Season 5 is tomorrow at 9/8pm CT @hgtv !! Can't wait for y'all to see these transformations and meet these wonderful families this season? pic.twitter.com/KnhhtFD3Di — Joanna Gaines (@joannagaines) November 21, 2017

Now, roughly a decade after their Fixer Upper renovation, Hooper and Codd have decided to sell their home. It’s currently on the market for $1.2 million (via Realtor.com). The house features wood floors, an open floor plan, and a banquette in the kitchen designed by Joanna. There are also multiple sitting areas and two bedrooms with en suite baths. The completely renovated third-floor attic is a private bedroom retreat with a sitting area, ensuite, and large closet.

In addition to the expansive main house, the property also includes a 2-bedroom, 1½-bath detached guest house.

The home near Waco’s Magnolia Market is currently being used as a short-term rental

Appropriately enough, the home is just a couple of miles from the Chip and Joanna’s Magnolia Market at the Silos, one of Waco’s top tourist attractions. And it’s about 3 miles from the Baylor University campus. That’s good news for potential buyers who plant to continue to use the property as a short-term vacation rental.

Currently, the home is currently listed on Airbnb for $424 a night. It can sleep up to 14 people in the main house, plus an additional five in the guest house, making it perfect for large family gatherings. Previous guests have raved about the home, praising its central location and spacious living areas ideal for socializing.

Want to revisit Chip and Joanna’s restoration of the house? All episodes of Fixer Upper are available to stream on HBO Max and discovery+.

