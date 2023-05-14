‘Summer House’: The Show Has Been Banned From Filming In Certain Hamptons Locations

The hit Bravo reality series Summer House has been going strong for seven seasons. The show follows a group of friends who share a house in Southampton, New York on the weekends.

The current cast includes Kyle Cooke, Lindsay Hubbard, Carl Radke, Amanda Batula, Danielle Olivera, Paige DeSorbo, Ciara Miller, and Mya Allen, who all returned from season six. Samantha Feher, Chris Leoni, and Gabby Prescod are new additions to the house.

Most weekends at the house are filled with drama, which spills over when they go out to restaurants and bars. There are places in the Hamptons where filming of the series is not welcome.

Where has ‘Summer House’ been banned from filming?

Not all Hamptons homeowners and businesses appreciate a reality show taking place where they spend their summers.

Many businesses feel the same way. Surf Lodge in Montauk sent Bravo a cease-and-desist letter over footage showing the hotel in the reality series after filming was banned there.

After season one of Summer House, the town of East Hampton denied a film permit for public as well as private property. When the permit was denied, they moved the location to Water Mill which was a little more welcoming.

According to Bravo, filming at restaurants is not always easy and the biggest challenge is “not disturbing the other customers,” and that “everyone isn’t just shouting over each other the entire time.”

How did East Hampton homeowners feel about ‘Summer House’ filming in their community?

The house where the Summer House cast spends their weekends has changed a few times throughout the seasons. The first address was in East Hampton and some neighbors weren’t having it.

Many homeowners in the posh Hamptons community did not appreciate a reality show being filmed in their neighborhood.

“Not one of the buyers was advised before closing that their multimillion-dollar retreat is next door to where a trashy reality TV show is being filmed,” a resident told Page Six.

“They are not happy,” the source continued. “Apparently, [one family] watched the show and are now worried that their 3-year-old grandchild will be watching people having sex in the woods.”

Did ‘Summer House’ have illegal bedrooms?

Right before the cast moved into Summer House for the 2022 season, Southampton Town officials realized there were more bedrooms in the home than there were supposed to be.

The day before move-in, Kyle Cooke said that he got a call letting him know that four of the bedrooms in the house were unusable.

“The Hamptons: Known for old money, also old laws,” Cooke said when he arrived. “Our house just so happens to be zoned for five bedrooms — not nine.”

Ryan J. Murphy, the Town Code Compliance & Emergency Management Administrator, told Behind the Hedges, “We found nine bedrooms created in the dwelling, but the rental permit and certificate(s) of occupancy only allowed for five bedrooms, which is also consistent with the tax records.”

The owner of the house and the production crew added beds to bedrooms so that there was enough sleeping space for everyone.