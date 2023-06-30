Dana Sue confronts an old enemy and Helen has to make a huge choice in the new season of 'Sweet Magnolias,' premiering July 20 on Netflix.

Welcome back to Serenity, y’all! Sweet Magnolias, Netflix’s soapy drama about a trio of friends in a small Southern town returns to the streamer for its third season on July 20. The theme for the upcoming 10 episodes? “New relationships and new challenges,” which are “good for the soul,” as Maddie (JoAnna Garcia Swisher) says in the official trailer for the upcoming 10 episodes.

Maddie, Helen, and Dana Sue pour it out in ‘Sweet Magnolias’ Season 3

Maddie, Helen (Heather Headley), and Dana Sue (Brooke Elliott) are ride-or-die besties. Whatever drama is happening in their lives, they can count on being able to pour out their troubles to each other during their weekly margarita nights.

“This is the beauty of old friends,” an emotional Helen says in the trailer (via YouTube).

So what’s in store for the ladies of Serenity in season 3? Maddie and her ex Bill (Chris Klein) look like they’re still hashing out the finer points of their divorce, as the trailer seems to show them at a meeting in a lawyer’s office. Plus, Maddie is grappling with the realization that her new boyfriend Cal (Justin Bruening) has some serious anger issues.

Meanwhile, Helen has to decide how to respond to that surprise marriage proposal from her ex Ryan (Michael Shenefelt). She’s drawn to her first love, but she’s not willing to give up her life in Serenity to be with him. As for Dana Sue, she’s moving forward in her marriage after reconciling with Ronnie (Brandon Quinn) in season 2.

In the trailer, we also see Noreen (Jamie Lynn Spears), who is adjusting to life as a new mom and trying to figure out her relationship with Bill. Plus, Annie (Anneliese Judge) and Jackson’s (Sam Ashby) forbidden teenage romance seems to be going strong – bad news for fans who are convinced Annie and Ty (Carson Rowland) are endgame.

A figure from Dana Sue’s past returns

(L to R) Brandon Quinn as Ronnie, Brooke Elliott as Dana Sue in ‘Sweet Magnolias’ Season 3 | Courtesy of Netflix © 2023

In the Sweet Magnolias Season 2 finale, a mysterious figure slashed the tires on Dana Sue’s catering van. In the trailer, the woman – whose name is Kathy – confronts Dana Sue face to face.

“What are you doing here?” Dana Sue asks.

“All I ever wanted was to be your friend,” the character played by Wynn Everett replies.

But Dana Sue doesn’t trust Kathy. “After all this time, what does she still think she can get from us?” she wonders as we see scenes of the destroyed kitchen at Sullivan’s. Whatever is going on between these two, it’s deeply personal.

Of course, it’s not all tears and trashed restaurants in Sweet Magnolias Season 3. A brief scene in the trailer shows Helen, Dana Sue, and Maddie, as well as several other characters, all dolled up for a big party. There’s no shot of a bride and groom, but based on the decor and the dresses, it sure looks like a wedding reception. But who could be saying “I do”?

‘Sweet Magnolias’ Season 3 synopsis

(L to R) Logan Allen as Kyle, Carson Rowland as Ty in ‘Sweet Magnolias’ Season 3 | Courtesy of Netflix © 2023

Here’s the official Sweet Magnolias Season 3 synopsis from Netflix:

Following the brawl at Sullivan’s, Maddie wrestles with the best way to help Cal and works to clear her own emotional path. Helen faces difficult decisions about the men in her life. And Dana Sue searches for a way to use Miss Frances’ check to help the community, without upending her family. The identity of the tire slasher sends shockwaves through Serenity, the recall causes unexpected consequences, and there are romantic surprises in every generation. Throughout the season, the ladies tackle these problems — and all the complications they cause — with their trademark warmth, humor, and devotion to each other and those they love. And margaritas.

All 10 episodes of Sweet Magnolias Season 3 are streaming on Netflix starting July 20.

