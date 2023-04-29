Taylor Lautner Reveals He Doesn’t Remember Saying This Iconic ‘Twilight’ Line

The Twilight Saga film series was a game-changer for many fans of a certain age. Not only did it happen at just the right moment to capitalize on the vampire entertainment craze that was sweeping the world, but it introduced future superstars like Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart to viewers. These days, the Twilight series remains enormously popular – and many of the stars who appeared in the films have gone on to even greater fame and fortune. Taylor Lautner is a former child star who played Jacob in the series. In recent years, Lautner has been opening up about his experience filming Twilight, even revealing that he doesn’t remember saying one particularly iconic line.

The ‘Twilight’ series is iconic in pop culture

The five Twilight films are based on the popular book series by Stephenie Meyer. The movies were in development for years before finally getting the production order – and from the project’s outset, fans were invested in the actors that would inhabit the characters that they had grown to love. The films were hugely successful from the moment that they were released, launching a major media franchise and making superstars out of the actors. While Stewart and Pattinson played the lead roles of Bella and Edward, Lautner’s Jacob played a prime part as well.

Lautner went on to appear in all five Twilight movies, becoming a teen idol and scoring a host of opportunities thanks to his role in the franchise. While Lautner wouldn’t achieve the same level of success as his co-stars after Twilight, he’s remained in the spotlight, regularly speaking out about what it was like to play a part in such a major franchise.

Taylor Lautner revealed that he doesn’t remember filming one popular line from ‘Twilight’

Lautner’s Jacob was the subject of many major moments in the series – including one scene where he approaches Stewart’s character with the line “Bella, where the hell have you been Loca?” The line has become very meme-able and is all over TikTok. However, Lautner recently admitted at a Comic-Con panel that he doesn’t even remember filming the line.

As reported by Entertainment Tonight, Lautner said “See, that whole thing I was kind of confused by. Because – I’m gonna sound like an old person here and I’m getting up there – I’m not on TikTok, I’ve not kept up with the times per say…” He went on to note “whenever this was, like a year or two ago, I would just start walking the streets and people would come up to me and say, ‘Can you say ‘Where the hell have you been, Loca?’ And I’m like, ‘what?!'” Lautner laughed at the recollection, saying that he can’t remember filming that scene: “Honestly I forgot that that was even a line in the movie. It’s such like a– it’s not an important line and it just blew up and became this thing, and I have no idea why but people love it!”

What is Taylor Lautner doing now?

In an exclusive interview, Tay and #TaylorLautner share the moments that changed the way they think about mental health and how they got so good at talking about their feelings. https://t.co/bjDNsh7Zn0 — Wondermind (@letswondermind) April 14, 2023

While Lautner has taken a step back from acting in recent years, he’s still very popular with fans. He’s also still active in projects that speak to him, such as the podcast that he co-hosts with his wife, Taylor “Tay” Lautner. The happy couple started dating in 2018, tying the knot in November 2022. Today, the Lautners live in a palatial estate in California, where they live, work, and connect with fans through events such as panels and special interviews. For fans, Lautner remains an important part of the Twilight film franchise.