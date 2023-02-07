Taylor Swift Mirrored the 2010 Grammy Awards at the 2023 Event

At this year’s Grammy Awards, Taylor Swift showed that even celebrities love a good throwback moment. Her dress was a nod to the 2010 ceremony, where Swift was one of the night’s big winners.

L: Taylor Swift at the 2010 Grammy Awards | Lester Cohen/WireImage, R: Taylor Swift at the 2023 Grammy Awards | Amy Sussman/Getty Images

At the 2023 Grammys, Swift dressed to impress in a Roberto Cavalli top and floor-length skirt. The midnight blue set featured long sleeves and sparkling gemstone accents. She paired the look with statement-making Lorraine Schwartz diamond and purple sapphire earrings, as well as some rings from the same designer.

Swift received four nominations this year. These were Song of the Year for “All Too Well (10 Minute Version),” Best Country Song for “I Bet You Think About Me,” Best Song Written For Visual Media for “Carolina,” and Best Music Video for All Too Well: The Short Film. Swift took home the Best Music Video trophy.

Swift’s Grammy look seemed inspired by her most recent album, Midnights, with the dark blue color and sparkling accessories. However, others have compared the Roberto Cavalli set to Swift’s 2010 Grammy dress, exactly 13 (her lucky number) years prior.

In 2010, Swift wore a navy blue sparkly Kaufman Franco gown that was off-the-shoulders. She paired the classic Hollywood dress with more Lorraine Schwartz jewelry—another dangling set of statement earrings.

Taylor Swift took home four Grammys in 2010, including Album of the Year

That night, Swift was one of the biggest winners at the event. She scored nominations for eight awards that night. Her sophomore album, Fearless, was nominated for Album of the Year and Best Country Album.

The single “You Belong With Me” was nominated for Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Female Pop Vocal Performance. Her song “White Horse” was nominated for Best Female Country Vocal Performance and Best Country Song. Swift also received a nomination for Best Pop Collaboration for “Breathe,” her duet with Colbie Caillat.

Swift took home four trophies in 2010. She won Album of the Year, Best Country Album, Best Female Country Vocal Performance, and Best Country Song. This marked the first time Swift won Album of the Year, something she did again in 2016 for 1989 and 2021 for folklore.

Was Taylor Swift’s 2023 Grammy look an Easter egg?

Could the callbacks to Swift’s 2010 Grammy night be an Easter egg for her next project? The singer has been rerecording and releasing new versions of her catalog. And many think her 2010 album Speak Now is next.

From the 2010-inspired Grammy red carpet look, to the purple gemstones on her earrings and rings, many fans think Swift was sending some hints about the next re-recorded album she plans to release.

Beyoncé also relived her 2010 Grammy night this year

Swift wasn’t the only artist who was reliving some moments from the 2010 Grammy Awards. Beyoncé made history in 2023, becoming the most-awarded artist in Grammy history with 32 wins.

In 2010, Beyoncé had broken a different record. The pop star received the most nominations that night, receiving recognition in 10 categories. She took home six trophies — Song of the Year, Best Female Pop Vocal Performance, Best R&B Song, Best Female R&B Vocal Performance, Best Traditional R&B Vocal Performance, and Best Contemporary R&B Album. This set a new record for the most wins by a female artist in one night at the Grammys.