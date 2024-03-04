Kailyn Lowry and Elijah Scott are seriously done having kids. The partners have both opted for permanent forms of birth control.

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry has the most children of anyone in the franchise. While Lowry seems to enjoy having a house full of kids, seven children is apparently enough for her. After announcing the birth of her twins, Verse and Valley, Lowry revealed she had a tubal ligation. Now, it looks like she and her partner, Elijah Scott, are taking their birth control a step further. Scott is having a vasectomy.

Kailyn Lowry revealed she was done having children several weeks ago

For years, fans have hounded Kailyn Lowry about her family planning, or lack thereof. The Teen Mom 2 star has always been snarky but noncommital when asked about how many kids she was going to have before she considered permanent birth control. She even clapped back at a fan who questioned when she’d get “spayed” shortly after she gave birth to her twins. While Lowry was understandably sarcastic in her reply, she had already made the decision. Lowry later revealed she had a tubal ligation during the birth of her twins.

Kailyn Lowry | MTV/YouTube

Tubla ligation is considered a permanent form of birth control. According to Planned Parenthood, the procedure, which involves cutting and tying off the fallopian tubes, is more than 99% effective at preventing pregnancy. It is considered the most effective form of pregnancy prevention around.

Elijah Scott is having a vasectomy

Kailyn Lowry let her fans know she and Elijah Scott are not playing around when it comes to birth control. Despite the mother of seven already having had a tubal ligation, Scott headed in for a permanent birth control procedure as well. Lowry said on her Instagram story that her day was looking pretty busy. She was headed to the dentist while Scott was off to a urologist for a vasectomy. A vasectomy, much like a tubal ligation, is more than 99% effective at preventing pregnancy. The procedure involves cutting or sealing the tube that carries sperm.

Lowry mused that it was wild that both she and Scott were officially done having kids. Lowry is the mother of seven, while Scott is the father of Lowry’s three youngest children. Scott does not have any other children.

Kailyn Lowry with sons | MTV/YouTube

Lowry welcomed her first child, Isaac, in 2009 with her ex-boyfriend, Jo Rivera. Lincoln Marroquin, her only child with her ex-husband, Javi Marroquin, was born in 2013. Lux and Creed, fathered by Chris Lopez, joined the family in 2017 and 2020, respectively. Lopez and Lowry had a tumultuous relationship before calling it quits before Creed was born.

Scott and Lowry welcomed their first child, Rio, together in 2022. They did not announce the pregnancy or birth. Their twins were born at the end of 2023. Scott and Lowry are not married, but tying the knot is not off the table.