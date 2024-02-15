'Teen Mom 2' star Kailyn Lowry gave fans a glimpse into her personal life with a video on her trying on jeans. Here's what she said about her size.

MTV’s Teen Mom 2 brought Kailyn Lowry back to fans’ screens, and they’re still keeping up with her in 2024. Kailyn has seven children and gave birth to twins in November 2023. In the past, fans likely remember her plastic surgery makeover. But the reality star recently took to Instagram to show off how her body has naturally changed since having a C-section. Here’s what she posted.

‘Teen Mom 2’ star Kailyn Lowry recently revealed her pant size 3 months after giving birth to twins

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry has always been transparent regarding her body and health with her followers. As a mother of seven, it can be difficult for Kailyn to dedicate time to personal wellness. However, she recently posted footage to Instagram that shows how her body has changed considerably since giving birth to twins in November 2023.

In February 2024, Kailyn took to her Instagram Stories to share a video of her trying on jeans while wearing a black sports bra. The baggy jeans sat high on her waist across her belly button. “Y’all, I never thought that I would wear jeans ever again,” she stated, according to The Sun. “And here I am. I did start with a size 22 to see if it would fit, and it was entirely too big. These are a 16 long, and they don’t have a whole lot of give, they fit just right, and I kind of like that they’re at my belly button.”

Days before Kailyn’s post about the jeans, she posted about fitting into cargo pants.

“You guys, I finally fit into cargo pants,” she said while showing off her outfit in the mirror. Kailyn added that these were her first pair of cargo pants, and she loved that she could wear pants that weren’t leggings.

Kailyn Lowry detailed her difficult C-section recovery

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry is very familiar with pregnancy and childbirth. However, she had to get a C-section for the twins in November 2023, which was a different situation than her previous pregnancies. While speaking on her podcast, Barely Famous, she explained her difficult recovery from the procedure.

“To me, I think that was the first time ever I was on morphine,” she said. “That s***’s crazy coming down. I wrote in here, ‘shakes and freezing afterward.’ When I took a shower for the first time, I was still coming down from the meds. And I remember having Elijah stand and watch me in the shower with the shower curtain open because I thought I was going to die.”

When she got home, she accidentally ripped her stitches while doing chores around the house. Kailyn explained that she felt something “wet” around her midsection while doing the dishes, and she looked down to see “gushing blood.” Her son, Isaac, helped her gather towels. Ultimately, Kailyn had to head to the hospital to treat the incision.

She previously said she considered Ozempic for weight loss

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry has been incredibly transparent with her followers regarding how she feels about her body. She got a “mommy makeover” in the past, which included a Brazilian butt lift and lip injections. Now, she’s considering Ozempic for weight loss.

“I’m ready for 2024 ’cause I need to get Ozempic shots or something,” she said on the Baby Mamas No Drama podcast with cohost Vee Rivera, according to In Touch. Ozempic is a weekly injection that helps lower blood sugar, and some celebrities are infamously using it for weight loss. It’s typically prescribed for type 2 diabetes.

Vee asked Kailyn if she’d consider another makeover after her plastic surgery in 2016. Kailyn answered that getting the makeover was the “best decision” she had ever made, but she wished she waited until she was done having children.

