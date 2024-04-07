'Teen Mom' star Jenelle Evans can't get pregnant. Here's what she said about having more children in the future.

MTV’s Teen Mom 2 fans know Jenelle Evans and David Eason are headed toward divorce. Jenelle and David tied the knot in 2017 and hit several rough patches involving law enforcement. The couple has one child together — Ensley — and they have other children from previous relationships. So, does Jenelle want more kids after she kicks David to the curb? Here’s what she said about getting her “tubes tied.”

‘Teen Mom 2’ star Jenelle Evans reminded fans that she got her ‘tubes tied’ and can’t get pregnant

Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans has three children, only one of whom she had with her estranged husband, David Eason. Jenelle’s first-born son, Jace, turns 15 in August 2024. Her other son, Kaiser Orion, is 9, and she had him with Nathan Griffith. Finally, her youngest child, Ensley Jolie, 7, is the daughter she had with David.

Jenelle loves her three kids but doesn’t plan on having more. She took to her Instagram Stories in March 2024 to answer fan questions. Several fans asked if she’s currently pregnant.

“Are you really pregnant?” a fan asked with the eyes emoji, according to screenshots on Monsters & Critics.

“I have my tubes tied, and, if anything, I’m losing lots of weight recently,” Jenelle replied with the laughing-crying emoji.

“Are you pregnant again?” another fan asked.

“Ya’ll wish I was pregnant, lmao,” Jenelle wrote. “How many people are going to ask me this?!!! Stop trying to jinx me.”

“I just saw a headline saying baby #4?????” yet another fan wrote.

“Noooo, got my tubes tied,” Jenelle responded.

She said she didn’t want to have more kids with David Eason in 2019

David Eason and Jenelle Evans | Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans got a tubal ligation in 2019, two years after the birth of her daughter, Ensley Jolie. She opened up to E! News about her decision to go through with the procedure.

“I decided to do it because I had constant pain on my left side, and I get extremely sick when pregnant,” she told the publication. “I’m also happy with the number of kids I have now. … Being back on my regular cycle was very important for me. I was on the IUD for birth control and thinned out my lining. In the end, I had my left ovary and polyps removed. They tied my right one, though, so I still have hormones.”

Jenelle said David remained by her side for the procedure recovery. A few months after she discussed getting her tubes tied, she answered fan questions about expanding her family.

“Do you and David want to have anymore babies?” a fan asked Jenelle on Instagram Stories, according to Cosmopolitan.

“Nope, we are good with what we have. Lol,” Jenelle wrote.

David Eason is reportedly living on a boat during their separation

Jenelle Evans and David Eason are headed for divorce. The Teen Mom star filed for separation from her husband in March 2024. Due to North Carolina law, the couple has to remain separated for a year before they can legally divorce.

While Jenelle lives on her property in North Carolina, David appears to be living on their boat in a local marina.“[David] has been spending his days drinking liquor at a bar near the marina,” Jenelle said in her filing for legal separation.

Sources told The Sun that Jenelle hired a private investigator to keep an eye on David while he lives on the boat. Two sources told the publication that the private eye approached David to retrieve Jenelle’s wallet, which he had allegedly stolen.

How to get help: In the U.S., call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or text START to 88788.

