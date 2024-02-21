'Teen Mom OG' star Maci Bookout posted a cryptic quote to her Instagram Stories that may be directed at her husband, Taylor McKinney.

MTV’s Teen Mom OG showed more of Maci Bookout’s life after fans met her on 16 and Pregnant. Maci started her MTV journey dating Ryan Edwards but later married Taylor McKinney. Maci and Taylor have two children, Jayde and Maverick, while Maci has Bentley with Ryan. Unfortunately, Maci and Taylor’s marriage hasn’t always been easy. Here’s what the reality star posted to Instagram that may indicate marriage trouble.

‘Teen Mom’ star Maci Bookout may have hinted at marital troubles with Taylor McKinney

Teen Mom OG fans know Maci Bookout and her husband, Taylor McKinney, well. The two met at a motocross event in 2012, and they started a long-distance relationship shortly after. After two years of dating, the couple closed the distance and moved in together, with Taylor moving to Maci’s home state of Tennessee. They welcomed their daughter in 2015, got engaged in 2016, and had their son in 2016.

Maci and Taylor’s relationship seems much healthier than Maci’s relationship with her ex, Ryan Edwards. However, they still have issues in their marriage. Maci opened up about how her relationship with her ex has negatively affected her and Taylor. She also mentioned that she and Taylor fought viciously when drinking.

Maci posted a cryptic quote to her Instagram Stories on Feb. 20, 2024, that may indicate her current marital struggles. “Someone once said if you love their children, don’t break their mother,” she posted. “Their mother is their primary source of strength and emotional support. I feel like some of ya’ll need to see this.”

Some fans on Reddit believe Maci is talking about her husband, but others think she could be referencing Ryan.

“Could this be directed at Ryan?” a fan on Reddit wrote. “Maci always seems very apathetic toward Taylor, so I can’t imagine her feeling as if he’s ‘broken’ her ….”

The couple had disagreements over Ryan Edwards

Teen Mom OG couple Maci Bookout and Taylor McKinney have their fair share of issues seen on the show. And they also seem to have disagreements regarding Ryan Edwards and Maci’s son, Bentley.

“There’s a lot of temperature checking for [me and my husband, Taylor McKinney] because obviously, our past with Ryan has not been the greatest, it has not been easy, and [it’s been] really, really bad at times,” Maci told the Daily Mail. “I feel pressure because I’m trying to support Bentley and do the right thing by him, and I’m learning how to even communicate and have a relationship with Ryan at all. But then, [Taylor] is my husband, and he has raised Bentley with me, so there’s just a lot of temperature checking that goes on.”

Maci and Taylor also addressed their marital struggles with Dr. Drew Pinsky during a reunion show in 2021. Taylor noted that he and Maci fought over “ridiculous stuff,” and the couple agreed they had trouble communicating and prioritizing each other.

The ‘Teen Mom: Family Reunion’ Season 3 trailer shows Maci Bookout breaking down over her marriage

Teen Mom: Family Reunion Season 3 will likely give fans an in-depth look into what Maci Bookout’s relationship with Taylor McKinney is like now. The trailer for the new season shows Maci and Taylor sitting down with a therapist.

“He said he would not want his daughter to become the mother that I am,” Maci says. The following clip shows her crying while speaking to the therapist. Taylor doesn’t appear to say anything in response.

Teen Mom: Family Reunion Season 3 premieres on Wednesday, March 13, 2024, at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

