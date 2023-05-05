Teresa Giudice Made ‘Only’ $25,000 for ‘RHONJ’ Season 1 and Spent It All on a Party

Showing off one’s enormous wealth is a standard part of being a cast member on the Real Housewives franchise. Viewers are drawn to the Bravo shows in large part because of the lavish lifestyles of the cast members, including their mansions, getaways, cars, and outfits. The outrageous antics of the housewives are a big part of the franchise’s continued popularity.

Today, many of these cast members are paid a pretty penny by Bravo to portray their drama-filled lives on TV. However, that wasn’t always the case. RHONJ’s Teresa Giudice recently revealed that the cast members’ initial paychecks were modest, to say the least.

Teresa Giudice made only $25,000 for ‘RHONJ’ Season 1

Teresa Giudice holds Gabrielle Giudice on The Real Housewives of New Jersey | Andrei Jackamets/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

In 2009, when Teresa was first cast on The Real Housewives of New Jersey, the show was still in its infancy. Unlike the later seasons, known for their extravagant trips, expensive dinners, and designer wardrobes, the first season was more down-to-earth. It featured the cast members going about their daily lives, dealing with family drama, and throwing parties in their homes.

In a recent episode of Teresa’s podcast Namaste B$tches, castmate Dolores Catania discussed why she didn’t join RHONJ in Season 1. The mother of two revealed that while she was asked to join, she turned down the offer for several reasons. One of them was that the show was offering very little pay. “They didn’t offer us much money in the beginning,” she said. “Like hardly anything. I don’t even remember what it was.”

Teresa then chimed in, confirming that the cast members were offered $25,000 only for the show’s first season. This may seem like a lot of money to some, but it’s a little for a reality TV star who has to maintain a certain image. To add insult to injury, Teresa spent all her earnings on a housewarming party.

At the beginning of ‘RHONJ,’ cast members had to pay for everything

Teresa’s decision to spend her entire salary on a party may seem like a frivolous one, but it’s worth noting that during the show’s first season, the cast members were not provided with the same perks that they enjoy today. In fact, the reality TV star revealed that in the early days of RHONJ, the women were responsible for paying for everything themselves.

“When we started, we had to pay for everything,” she said. “Sometimes you could get things here or there. Like they give you a discount, or if they do it pro bono, then you advertise them or something like that. But nothing’s for free.”

How much do Bravo’s housewives make today?

Since the early days of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, a lot has changed. The show has become a cultural phenomenon, with spin-offs in several cities in the U.S. and around the world. The housewives have also become famous in their own right. Many have used the show as a platform to launch their own businesses and careers.

As a result, the housewives’ salaries have increased significantly. Today, the average salary for a Housewife is around $500,000 per season, with some of the more established stars earning upwards of $1 million per season. Of course, this varies depending on the city, the popularity of the Housewife, and the length of their tenure on the show.

For example, according to ScreenRant, Teresa makes $1.1 million per season. On the other hand, her castmate and sister-in-law Melissa Gorga reportedly earns $750,000 per season.

Teresa’s story about blowing her entire salary on a party might seem crazy, but it shows how much the Housewives franchise has evolved since its early days.