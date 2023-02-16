‘The Amazing Race’ Fans Unhappy After Season 34 — Do They Have a Point?

The Amazing Race producers had to rethink the reality series’ entire format following the shutdown in season 33. They had to suspend production after filming three legs in February 2020 due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, and they couldn’t return until a year and a half later. The only way they could restart production was to make some changes. But after those modifications transferred over to The Amazing Race Season 34, fans were annoyed, to say the least.

COVID-19 affected ‘The Amazing Race’ Season 34

One central element of The Amazing Race that producers had to cut from seasons 33 and 34 was airports. The spread of COVID-19 was still a significant issue during filming, so producers got a charter plane for both seasons to ensure the safety of their cast and crew.

Instead of racing through airports to book the fastest ticket to their next destination, all teams traveled together between legs. Gone were the days of airport drama and delayed flights. While the show can survive without airports, it’s less exciting. And it doesn’t help that the show’s other changes also dulled its content.

Teams would mainly drive themselves to different tasks and pit stops rather than hail a taxi or catch a train. Plus, there were fewer tasks and twists because producers wanted to reduce filming time. So, in The Amazing Race Seasons 33 and 34, there were no (aired) Speed Bumps or U-Turns. As a result, both seasons disappointed some fans.

Fans express their problems with ‘The Amazing Race’ following season 34

While awaiting The Amazing Race Season 35 news, one fan started a Reddit thread to air out their negative feelings toward the show. They wrote, “I can say that seasons 33 and 34 have been the worst for me. I understand season 33. The fact that it started filming in 2020 and all the complications that happened to delay the race from being completed for 19 months is understandable. So I gave it a pass. I understood that it fell into its own limbo in essence.”

“However [season 34], just turned out to be again the same feeling,” they continued. “A watered-down version of what I grew to love after binging 32 seasons of it over the last 3.5 months.”

The Reddit user went on to list their problems with The Amazing Race Season 34: “No airport. No U-Turns. Watered down challenges. No Speed Bumps. [Less than] or [greater than] 12-hour Pit Stops. [The lack of] leg money.”

They concluded, “I understand that [season 34] was probably filmed sometime in spring/summer of 2022, and things are still iffy with [COVID]. But it just again seems like a watered-down version of the show … Most of the elements of [The Amazing Race] that created all that drama and holes for the contestants to dig themselves out of is gone out of this season. [Season 34] really has just been a letdown for me.”

Most The Amazing Race fans agreed with this Reddit user’s self-described rant. One person commented, “It’s just a different show, more focused on cute little tasks than racing. No exotic locales or any real culture shock. I used to love them having to find their own flights and generally figure stuff out. They don’t do that stuff anymore.”

Another Reddit user pointed out, “[Host] Phil [Keoghan] has said they will return to the previous format when they are able to, and a lot of these changes are just temporary.”

Hopefully, for the sake of The Amazing Race fans, they are right. Once governments lift COVID restrictions, perhaps the series will return to normal. But we think the show’s issues run deeper than that.

Can ‘The Amazing Race’ return to its former glory?

It’s hard to argue with all of the COVID-related changes in The Amazing Race Seasons 33 and 34. A charter plane was necessary, as was the limit on interactions with locals. However, it’s easier to dispute the aforementioned “watered-down” challenges.

The Amazing Race tasks used to be more exciting and would get our hearts racing as we watched teams assemble a raft and guide it through treacherous waters or get a watermelon slung back into their face. Instead, in The Amazing Race Season 34, teams had to crack walnuts and saw logs.

We believe the day will come when The Amazing Race teams can book their own flights again. But if producers don’t change the challenges, too, fans will continue to be unhappy with the show.

