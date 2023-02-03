‘The Bachelor’ 2023 Contestant Teases ‘Competition’ and ‘Injuries’ in Week 3

The Bachelor 2023 continues on to week 3. Zach and his 17 remaining contestants will get to know each other better in the final episode before they head out to a new location. This week features a group date and two 1-on-1 dates, and things get intense in the battle for Zach’s heart.

Katherine Izzo and Zach Shallcross | Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

Zach went on his first 1-on-1 date during week 2

During last week’s episode of The Bachelor, Zach Shallcross spent more quality time with his contestants. Zach went on his first 1-on-1 date with Christina Mandrell. The pair flew in a helicopter and even paid a visit to Zach’s childhood home. Christina received a rose at the end of the evening.

Zach also went on two group dates. Latto and former contestants from The Bachelor hosted the first group date. The contestants were tasked with showing their “bad b****” energy” by telling a story about themselves and walking a catwalk. Zach’s second group date reportedly involved the women putting on a puppet show, but it was cut from the episode.

Katherine Izzo teases ‘competition’ and ‘injuries’ during ‘The Bachelor’ 2023 Week 3

The Bachelor returns with episode 3 this week. Zach and his remaining 17 contestants are still at the Bachelor Mansion. From the show’s sneak peek, it looks like Zach has two 1-on-1 dates and one group date. Zach and Alyssa (Aly) Jacobs go skydiving, while he and Kaity Biggar appear to be indoor camping in some kind of museum. Zach even asks Kaity if she wants to spend the night with him.

The teaser also shows the remaining women going on a group date where they compete in a tackle football game for Zach’s heart. While appearing on an episode of the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast, Katherine Izzo teased some “competition that resulted in a few injuries next week.”

Michelle Young asked whether these were “physical or emotional injuries,” and Katherine responded, “I guess it depends on how you look at it. Probably a little bit of both.” In the teaser, Greer can be heard saying, “throw your whole body into it” at the football game. “I think next week is going to be really exciting,” Katherine added on the podcast.

Emotions run high for Zach’s contestants in week 3

While the women might receive some physical injuries during The Bachelor 2023 Week 3, emotional injuries are certainly possible as well. There are plenty of tears in the new sneak peek. One contestant says that Christina is trying to “intimidate” the other women, and Brianna states that she needs to be “exposed.”

Brianna and Christina already had a tense encounter in last week’s episode. She appears to confront Zach about Christina in episode 3. In a sneak peek, Christina cries in front of Zach and on the stairs of the Bachelor Mansion, trying to convince him not to believe the other women. Viewers will have to tune in to see how everything unfolds.

The Bachelor Season 27 premieres on Jan. 23, 2023, on ABC.