‘The Bachelor’ Couple Zach and Kaity Say They’re Not Getting Married Any Time Soon

Another season of The Bachelor has wrapped. Zach Shallcross proposed to Kaity Biggar and all’s right with the world.

Well, their world anyway. Both Ariel Frenkel and Gabi Elnicki are both angry and hurt by the way Shallcross handled himself and the way he let both of them go. The Bachelor knows he messed up pretty badly and apologized to both of the women.

Bachelor Nation is hoping to see Gabi and Ariel on the beach when Bachelor in Paradise premieres in late summer. Charity Lawson, who was let go after her hometown date, is the new Bachelorette.

However, in the meantime, Zach and Kaity are hoping to now move forward with their new life.

When will Zach Shallcross and Kaity Biggar get married?

After the emotional finale and the lovely proposal, Jesse Palmer welcomed the new couple to the stage of After the Final Rose. Zach had already been through the wringer with both Gabi and Ariel so he was thrilled to see his bride-to-be. Palmer exclaimed, “You both look so in love!”

The two were happy to be out of hiding and able to announce their relationship to the world. For now, they are thrilled to be able to sit in a restaurant together without being in disguise.

Zach and Kaity both already live in Austin but are planning to move in together sometime over the summer.

Their initial thought is that their wedding will be in 2025, but nothing is definite at the moment. It is too early to say if this couple will go the distance or not. Many Bachelor couples do not, but we can always look to Sean and Catherine, or “Bachelor Royalty” as Jesse Palmer calls them.

‘The Bachelor’ Fantasy Suite controversy

Zach Shallcross and Kaity Biggar appear on “Good Morning America.” I Paula Lobo/ABC via Getty Images

Zach and Kaity didn’t get to this point easily. The Bachelor definitely screwed up big time when it came to the Fantasy Suites. After declaring “no sex” for the week with all three dates, Zach went back on his word.

He first had a nice night with Ariel where he explained the stand he was taking, and she was fine with it. The couple was not intimate and he moved on to date #2 with Gabi.

This is where it got messy. Zach and Gabi decided together to have sex, and they were both happy about their decision. But then the Bachelor made the unilateral decision to tell both Kaity and the cameras what had happened. Gabi was horrified, and Kaity just didn’t want to hear about it.

Meanwhile, he sent Ariel home that week while she was completely in the dark about the entire thing. Both she and Gabi let him have it on After the Final Rose.

What were Kaity’s thoughts on the Fantasy Suite controversy?

Initially, Kaity was horrified when Zach told her about his intimate moment with Gabi. She would have preferred he kept that information to himself.

“I knew going into this that that is something that could potentially happen,” she responded. “It sucks, obviously, to think about it. … I just figured that was the case, but you just telling me it, like, confirming [what happened] — I get that you wanted to tell me and I know you’re saying that because you respect me, but I honestly, just, like, could have went without hearing that. … I’m not going to pretend like I’m happy. It’s weird. … It’s going to take me a minute.”

She told the cameras that she was “crushed by the incident and felt “so f—king confused” and “distanced” from Zach. She eventually forgave her now-fiance, although she admits that she did not enjoy watching the whole thing play out on TV.

She told the After the Final Rose host, “It was definitely a tough episode to watch back, I’m not going to sugarcoat that by any means,” she explained. “Am I ever going to watch that episode again? Nope! Definitely not. But Zach and I have amazing communication, we pride ourselves on that… We have phenomenal communication and loyalty to each other, and we came out stronger.”