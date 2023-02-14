‘The Bachelor’ Season 27 Spoilers: Anastasia Self-Eliminates in Episode 4

Zach Shallcross continues his journey as the lead of ABC’s The Bachelor Season 27. Episode 3 showed Christina Mandrell’s exit — but the drama doesn’t stop there. Anastasia Keramidas is the center of attention now, and she reportedly self-eliminates after her intentions are questioned. Here are The Bachelor spoilers surrounding Anastasia’s exit.

[Spoiler alert: The Bachelor Season 27 Episode 4 spoilers ahead.]

Anastasia Keramidas and Zach Shallcross | ABC/Craig Sjodin

‘The Bachelor’ Season 27 Episode 4 features drama surrounding Anastasia Keramidas

The Bachelor Season 27 Episode 4 promo shows plenty of drama ahead regarding Anastasia Keramidas. Fans haven’t seen too much of Anastasia yet, but The Bachelor spoilers reveal her intentions are questioned in episode 4.

“This is all just very hearsay,” Kylee Russell tells Zach Shallcross during a one-on-one conversation in the Bahamas. “But Anastasia, she’s constantly always talking about the amount of Instagram followers that she’s going to get while being here.” This, of course, doesn’t sit well with Zach.

“That freaks me the f–k out,” he replies. “I am terrified that I would end up with someone that was here for the wrong reasons that’s really not there to love me and have a future, but really there for the fame.”

“Hearing this information about Anastasia, I need to address it 1,000%,” Zach then tells the cameras.

Zach calls over Anastasia to speak with her about the allegations from Kylee. “OK, I have a question for you,” Zach tells Anastasia. “Are you really here for me?” Anastasia looks horrified by the allegation.

‘The Bachelor’ spoilers: Anastasia reportedly self-eliminates, according to Reality Steve

Are the women's true intentions coming to light? Find out tonight at 8/7c on #TheBachelor. pic.twitter.com/Ps9ImkvAB5 — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) February 13, 2023

Given Anastasia Keramidas’ look after Zach Shallcross questions her intentions, she’s not happy with the allegations against her. It’s likely she doesn’t respond well to the questioning in The Bachelor Season 27 Episode 4. And by the end of the episode, she heads home.

According to The Bachelor spoilers from Reality Steve, Zach doesn’t send Anastasia home, though it’s unclear how the show will present her elimination. Reality Steve reports Anastasia self-eliminates due to a friend who died at home. “I believe Anastasia self-eliminated this episode due to a close friend suddenly passing away,” the spoiler guru wrote.

Reality Steve also discussed Anastasia’s exit on the Daily Roundup podcast. “In the spoilers, you saw me say back in November that Anastasia had to leave the show because of a friend dying,” he said. “Well, a friend did die. Whether or not it’s shown that that’s how she’s eliminated tonight, or she doesn’t get a rose at the rose ceremony, that I’m not sure. But I know a friend died and she was leaving the show. Maybe it was coupled with the fact that this whole storyline came up and Zach just doesn’t give her a rose.”

Another contestant was allegedly reading about how to win the show

Anastasia Keramidas is causing major drama in The Bachelor Season 27 Episode 4. But she’s not the only one raising eyebrows. According to The Bachelor spoilers from Reality Steve, Gabi Elnicki was seen reading the Game of Roses How to Win the Bachelor book while in the mansion.

“I don’t know if the other women even cared,” Steve wrote. “I don’t even know if it’s going to make air. Would be kinda weird for this show to promote Game of Roses’ book since it basically unmasks the fantasy of the show that people like to watch for. We know Gabi is at least final three, so yeah, I’m sure some people who now hear this might change their opinion of Gabi since she’s reading a book about ‘winning’ the show.”

The Bachelor Season 27 airs Monday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

