‘The Bachelor’ Season 27: Tahzjuan’s Suspicious Exit Didn’t Work

ABC’s The Bachelor Season 27 Episode 2 brought familiar faces back on the show. Victoria Fuller, Tahzjuan Hawkins, and Courtney Robertson joined Zach Shallcross and the contestants during ga group date — and Tahzjuan hoped to join the season. Unfortunately, her exit left viewers with more questions than answers.

[Spoiler alert: The Bachelor Season 27 Episode 2 spoilers ahead regarding Tahzjuan Hawkins.]

Tahzjuan Hawkins, Victoria Fuller, and Courtney Robertson judging on a group date | ABC/Craig Sjodin

Tahzjuan Hawkins tried to join ‘The Bachelor’ Season 27 cast

The Bachelor Season 27 Episode 2 brought Tahzjuan Hawkins back into the spotlight. Fans remember Tahzjuan best for her time on Bachelor in Paradise, and she was a brief but welcome addition to Zach Shallcross’s season. While Tahzjuan originally joined the group date in episode 2 as a judge, she admitted to Zach that she wanted to pursue his love.

“I just wanted to, obviously, bad b**** energy, lay it out there,” she told him. “I think you’re a great guy. You have a really good head on your shoulders and I appreciate that and that’s definitely something that I’m looking for in my partner in life. And so, I would love to add myself to the mix. Just wanted to see where you’re at.”

Zach seemed unsure of how he felt about Tahzjuan coming into the mix. And the rest of the women on the group date were unhappy with the turn of events.

Zach Shallcross suspiciously broke up with her off-screen

Will there be some new additions to this season of #TheBachelor? Find out tonight at 8/7c on ABC and Stream on Hulu! pic.twitter.com/hvfnuHYBWG — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) January 30, 2023

Zach Shallcross didn’t accept Tahzjuan Hawkins’ offer to join The Bachelor Season 27 cast. But the conversation between them remains a mystery. After Tahzjuan’s advances, Zach took her off-screen to have a conversation. He returned to the cast alone and told the women on the group date that he sent Tahzjuan home.

“Tahzjuan wanted to join the group and I couldn’t say yes to that,” Zach said. “I’m establishing actual feelings with all of you women and I just want to let you know she is no longer here.”

The Bachelor is no stranger to drama, and fans would’ve loved to see how their conversation went. Given the lack of transparency regarding the situation on the show, viewers might wonder if a conversation even happened at all. Tahzjuan’s brief entrance and swift exit might’ve only been to spice up the episode with drama — and it’ll quickly be forgotten in the wake of whatever comes next.

However, there was one plus side to the Tahzjuan situation. Viewers saw how she interacted with the producers, which gives fans more insight into what happens during a one-on-one confessional. Fans on Reddit particularly loved how one producer told her, “Sometimes, bad b****es cry. It’s OK.”

‘The Bachelor’ franchise keeps bringing past contestants back, and it’s not working

Tahzjuan Hawkins’ attempt to join The Bachelor Season 27 cast is a repeat of the same tired formula. Heather Martin tried to capture Matt James’ heart during his season of The Bachelor, and Blake Moynes ended up with Katie Thurston after crashing her season of The Bachelorette. Fans know that Blake and Katie didn’t work out, of course. And while Heather briefly joined Matt’s season, she didn’t last long.

Tahzjuan entering and exiting in the same episode showed production tried this same motif once more, but it was briefer than ever. All fans can hope for moving forward is that they see Tahzjuan back on Bachelor in Paradise, as that’s where she truly shined.

The Bachelor Season 27 airs Monday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

