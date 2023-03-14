‘The Bachelor’ Season 27 Women Tell All: Who Doesn’t Show Up?

ABC’s The Bachelor Season 27 Women Tell All is here, and fans can’t wait to see Zach Shallcross’s cast members take the stage. Zach just sent Charity Lawson home during hometowns week, and his final three women won’t attend the Women Tell All. So, who else isn’t showing up? Here’s what we know.

[Spoiler alert: The Bachelor Season 27 spoilers ahead regarding hometowns.]

Final four women in ‘The Bachelor’ Season 27 | ABC/Craig Sjodin

‘The Bachelor’ Season 27 Women Tell All brings Zach Shallcross’s contestants together

The Bachelor Season 27 Women Tell All will bring Zach Shallcross face to face with the women he eliminated. The contestants will rehash drama that Zach didn’t even know was going on, and he’ll have to face some tough questions from a few of the women who didn’t see the end of their journey coming.

One of the most dramatic moments in the season happened when Kat Izzo kissed Zach before his date with Charity Lawson. Kat speaks on the moment during the Women Tell All.

“I really never thought that it was going to cause any feelings to be hurt,” Kat says during the special. “But I think what was not mature and wasn’t handled appropriately was just how you spoke to me, how you spoke about my character,” she says to Brooklyn Willie. When the drama initially occurred, Brooklyn defended Charity and went after Kat.

“And I will say it again,” Brooklyn responds. “If me calling someone’s actions ‘classless’ fit the narrative, I mean there it is.”

Brooklyn and Kat continue to fight on stage during the tell-all special.

Who doesn’t show up to the Women Tell All?

Brooklyn Willie and Kat Izzo’s fighting might dominate a chunk of time during The Bachelor Season 27 Women Tell All. But there are plenty of other women who attend. On the other side of the coin, there are a few contestants who didn’t make it.

“The women that were at the Women Tell All, I have the list, and it’s basically the nine women who are on tonight’s episode minus the final three,” Reality Steve said on the Daily Roundup podcast on Feb. 27, 2023. This means Kat Izzo, Brooklyn Willie, Aly Jacobs, Greer Blitzer, Charity Lawson, and Jess Girod appear.

According to Reality Steve, Bailey Brown and Davia Bunch didn’t go. “She wasn’t much of a major player this season, didn’t get a lot of camera time, but she made it to episode 3,” the spoiler guru said about Bailey on the Daily Roundup podcast. “She’s not going to be there. Neither is Davia.”

Other contestants who attended include Madison Johnson, Olivia Lewis, Christina Mandrell, Brianna Thorbourne, Mercedes Northup, Kylee Russell, Victoria Jameson, Anastasia Keramidas, and Cat Carter.

The final 3 women move on to the Fantasy Suites

Ariel Frenkel, Kaity Biggar, and Gabi Elnicki are the final three women in Zach Shallcross’s season. They don’t go to the Women Tell All, though Charity Lawson will be there, as seen in the clip of her with Kat Izzo.

The final three women head to the Fantasy Suites next. Clips show Zach claiming he doesn’t want to have sex during the Fantasy Suites with any of his final women, but he admits it all goes wrong.

“From what I can say is — a lot of things do change and going into that week,” Zach told Us Weekly. “I thought I could basically set up, like, a guideline for myself and a guideline for others to try to make it less messy and it bit us in the a**.”

The Bachelor Season 27 airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.