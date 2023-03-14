‘The Bachelor’ Season 27 Women Tell All Date, Time, and How to Watch

ABC’s The Bachelor Season 27 Women Tell All is nearly here, and fans get to see their favorite cast members take the stage and speak. Zach Shallcross said his season didn’t have much drama. But there are still contestants who want to have words with each other. Here’s when the Women Tell All airs and how to watch.

[Spoiler alert: The Bachelor Season 27 spoilers ahead regarding hometowns.]

‘The Bachelor’ Season 27 | ABC/Craig Sjodin

When is ‘The Bachelor’ Season 27 Women Tell All?

The women from Zach Shallcross’s season will meet during The Bachelor Season 27 Women Tell All. The Women Tell All happens when there are just three women left. After hometowns, Kaity Biggar, Gabi Elnicki, and Ariel Frenkel remain. Charity Lawson was sent home with a tearful goodbye from Zach.

“To Zach, thank you for allowing me to be a part of your journey,” Charity posted to Instagram after her elimination. “You provided a constant safe space showing grace, compassion, and always allowed me to share parts of myself that were hidden. I wish you nothing but the best as your journey continues!”

So, when is The Bachelor Season 27 Women Tell All? The episode airs on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at 8 p.m. ET. Fans of the show get two episodes this week. The Women Tell All is two hours long and ends at 10 p.m. ET.

How to watch the episode

The women are back and ready to confront their ex. ? #TheBachelor's #WomenTellAll starts tonight at 8/7c on ABC & Stream on Hulu! pic.twitter.com/VHCwLwBKsz — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) March 14, 2023

Fans with cable can watch The Bachelor Season 27 Women Tell All live on ABC. Those with Hulu can stream all of The Bachelor Season 27 episodes the following day after they air. This includes the Women Tell All.

Viewers who hope to catch the Women Tell All live without cable still have options. Sling TV, Philo, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, DirecTV Now, and FuboTV are all options. Sling TV, FuboTV, Philo, all have a seven-day free trial. DirecTV packages come with a five-day free trial. And YouTube TV has a free trial lasting up to 14 days.

Fans willing to wait for Hulu to stream the new episodes can also catch old seasons of the show. Currently, The Bachelor seasons 14, 15, 16, 20, 22, and 23 are available to stream. Seasons of The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise are also available.

The new lead for ‘The Bachelorette’ will likely be announced

(SPOILER): Your next “Bachelorette” is going to be…



Charity Lawson.



Nothing is ever final until ABC officially announces it, but from everything I’m hearing it’s going to be Charity.



I would expect this announcement to be made sometime in the next few weeks. pic.twitter.com/2jVnryDbLS — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) March 6, 2023

The Bachelor Season 27 Women Tell All will likely announce the next lead for The Bachelorette. According to Reality Steve, Charity Lawson is the next lead.

“Nothing is ever final until ABC officially announces it, but from everything, I’m hearing it’s going to be Charity,” the spoiler guru posted to Twitter on March 6, 2023. “I would expect this announcement to be made sometime in the next few weeks.”

“As we saw in the preview for tonight’s episode, they teased the clip of Jesse walking into someone’s dressing room and saying, ‘Someone’s life is about to change,’ is clearly in reference to the spoiler I gave you last week,” Reality Steve continued. ” … It’s Charity, her season begins filming this weekend, we’ll probably see her potential guys being posted to The Bachelorette Facebook page either tomorrow or Thursday, and off we go.”

The Bachelor Season 27 airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

