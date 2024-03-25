Kelsey Anderson's note to Joey Graziadei didn't do her any favors in 'The Bachelor' Season 28. Here's what she posted about it after it aired.

ABC’s The Bachelor Season 28 finale is here, and fans can’t wait to see Joey Graziadei’s “unprecedented ending” involving Daisy Kent and Kelsey Anderson. Before the finale, Kelsey wrote Joey a note that alarmed him, as he worried that she might choose to leave. Recently, Kelsey confirmed that production encouraged her to write the vague note.

[Spoiler alert: The Bachelor Season 28 finale spoilers ahead.]

Kelsey Anderson confirmed that production had her write the note to Joey Graziadei

‘The Bachelor’ Season 28 stars Daisy Kent and Kelsey Anderson with Joey Graziadei | Disney/John Fleenor

Before The Bachelor Season 28 finale, Kelsey Anderson nearly sabotaged her relationship with Joey Graziadei due to a note she had written to him. Kelsey wanted to ensure Joey knew she was falling in love with him. She wrote him a note stating they needed to “talk” and left it in his hotel door hinge. Unfortunately, the vague note threw Joey into a tailspin.

“I didn’t expect to see a note on my door,” Joey told the producers. “I don’t know what’s going on. It could be bad things; could be good. I don’t know.”

Kelsey came to Joey’s room to further explain herself. She told Joey she wanted to tell him how much she misses him when he’s not there. Joey breathed a sigh of relief at Kelsey’s admission. But he also felt upset.

“I was just confused, ’cause there was no way with how we left things before to think, like, something went wrong,” he told Kelsey.

Joey gave Kelsey a rose following the note debacle. She later took to TikTok to insinuate that producers had pushed her to write the cryptic message to Joey. The TikTok shows Kelsey on a bed writing a note with Jersey Shore audio in the background. The audio is of Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Jenni “JWoww” Farley writing a note to Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola about Ronnie Ortiz-Magro cheating.

“Curating the most perfectly vague note,” Kelsey captioned the TikTok.

Kelsey then liked a comment left by a fan that stated, “We know the producers made you write it like that, don’t worry.”

Fans pointed out that she wrote a different note than the one that was shown

Fans watching The Bachelor Season 28 saw the note that Kelsey Anderson allegedly left Joey Graziadei. It simply stated that she needed to speak to Joey, but it didn’t indicate her tone. However, eagle-eyed fans noticed Kelsey likely left Joey a different note than was shown. The note that Kelsey wrote had smiley faces on it. This could mean that producers wrote the note that fans saw on the show. It’s unclear which note Joey received.

“The note Joey got and the one she wrote was not the same,” a fan on Reddit wrote. “Someone on here posted about it with screenshots. I believe hers included smiley faces.”

“Also, the placement of the letter in the door from when she put it there to when he got it is different,” another fan noticed.

Kelsey Anderson meets Joey Graziadei’s family in ‘The Bachelor’ Season 28 finale

The Bachelor Season 28 finale shows Joey Graziadei’s final decision between Kelsey Anderson and Daisy Kent. Both women meet Joey’s family before Joey decides who to choose.

An early clip shows Joey introducing Kelsey to his family. She meets Joey’s parents and his two sisters. Kelsey tells Joey’s family that getting to meet them means a lot, as she lost her mother a few years prior.

“I know that she would love Joey,” Kelsey says of her mother. “He’s got, like, the best heart.”

“The emotional connection between the two of them had was very obvious right from the get-go,” Joey’s mom says. “I think he’s going to have a challenge to try to figure out where his heart’s leading him.”

The Bachelor Season 28 finale airs on Monday, March 25, 2024, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

